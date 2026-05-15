‘Sensational’ Tess Daly pictured for first time following shock Vernon Kay split as she teases new TV role

Tess Daly has been photographed for the first time since splitting from Vernon Kay and teased a new TV role.

Last Friday (May 8), Tess and Vernon announced they were splitting up after 23 years of marriage. In a joint statement, they said the decision was ‘amicable’. Since tying the knot, they started a family and share two daughters — Phoebe, 21, and Amber, 16.

On Wednesday (May 13), Vernon made his first television appearance by hosting BBC’s The One Show alongside Alex Scott. And now, Tess has been seen for the first time in a fresh new update.

Vernon and Tess announced their split last week (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Tess Daly teases new TV job following Vernon Kay split

In an Instagram upload shared today (May 15), Tess was photographed looking glam in a black suit with matching shoes.

She styled her signature blonde hair down in waves and accessorised with hoop earrings.

In the first slide, the 57-year-old was captured from the thighs up inside what looked to be a trailer. In the following slide, Tess showed off her outfit from head to toe as she gazed to her right.

For the third and final frame, the former Strictly host was snapped sitting down in front of a mirror, reading what looked to be a television script.

Teasing a potential new television job, Tess wrote in her caption: “The glam before the go” with a microphone emoji.

She also credited her glam squad — makeup artist Aimee Adams and hairstylist Maurice Flynn.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tess Daly (@tessdaly)

‘You look as beautiful as ever!’

Tess’s followers rushed to the comments section to offer their support.

“Stunning as always,” one user wrote.

“You’ll be snapped up! A beauty,” another person shared.

“Looking sensational as always xxxx,” a third remarked.

“You look stunning, simple as that, press the reset button and enjoy yourself,” a fourth said.

Meanwhile, a fifth echoed: “You look as beautiful as ever! I hope you’re holding up ok.”

Read more: Rhian Sugden breaks her silence over Vernon Kay and Tess Daly split announcement following sexting scandal

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