Vernon Kay dared to appear happy days after split announcement and viewers are fuming!

Vernon Kay made his first television appearance since splitting up with Tess Daly last night (May 13), and viewers had something to say.

On Wednesday (May 13), Vernon hosted The One Show alongside Alex Scott and welcomed guests Emilia Clarke, Matt Lucas and Samantha Barks.

Vernon’s hosting duty came just under a week after he announced he and wife Tess would be splitting after 23 years of marriage.

“After much consideration, and with a deep sense of care and respect for one another, we have made the decision to separate amicably,” they shared in a joint statement.

“This has not been an easy choice, but it comes from a place of mutual understanding and a shared desire for what is best for both of us. We remain great friends and most importantly, fully committed to our roles as loving and supportive parents, which will always be our priority. There are no other parties involved in this decision.”

Vernon Kay hosted The One Show for the firt time since splitting with Tess (Credit: BBC)

Vernon Kay’s first television appearance since Tess Daly split

During the show, Vernon appeared his professional and jolly self. While on set with Alex, the pair also shared a smiley selfie teasing the upcoming episode.

Viewers who tuned in, however, were not impressed and took to social media share their thoughts.

“Sorry turned over #TheOneShow,” one user wrote on X.

“Alex Scott and Vernon Kay, could #TheOneShow employ two more boringly dull presenters.. Watching gloss dry’s more exciting than @vernonkay,” another person insisted.

“I think this is Kay’s first #TheOneShow since the split from Daly was announced,” a third observed.

“No Tess tonight then,” a fourth said.

“I don’t understand why he’s so happy he lost his hot wife he had for like over 20 years. I would be absolutely devastated,” a fifth added.

Viewers were divided over last night’s show (Credit: BBC)

‘Such great guests tonight’

Elsewhere, viewers were happy with the guest line-up.

“Another show that could’ve been an hour long. Superb show,” one person said.

“Great show,” another shared.

“Really enjoyed the show!” a third expressed.

Meanwhile, a fourth echoed: “Such great guests tonight.”

Read more: Rhian Sugden breaks her silence over Vernon Kay and Tess Daly split announcement following sexting scandal

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