Georgia Toffolo debuts major hair transformation as she dyes her blonde locks brunette

Georgia Toffolo has debuted a surprise new look, swapping her blonde hair for brunette locks.

The star, 31, who is married to businessman James Watt, shared her new look on Instagram yesterday (Wednesday, May 13).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgia Toffolo (@georgiatoffolo)

Georgia Toffolo debuts new look

In a video for her 1.8 million followers to see, Georgia documented her journey to dye her hair from blonde to brown.

The video started with Georgia sitting at the hair salon with aluminum hair foils in, laughing to the camera. “I’ve shown the hairdresser the wrong picture,” she says.

Another clip shows Georgia touching up her make-up, joking: “I’m panicking. I’m panicking!”

Skipping backwards, the video then shows Georgia on the way to the salon in the back of a taxi.

“When I think about it, I’ve actually been blonde since the financial crash,” she says at one point. She also asks if being 15 minutes late to the salon is an “omen”.

“I actually can’t believe I’m doing this,” she adds in another clip.

“My worry is my whole identity is focused around me being blonde,” she also says.

The video continues with several clips of Georgia at the salon, having her hair dyed.

Toff has a new look (Credit: Cover Images)

Toff shows off the results

The I’m A Celebrity star’s video then continued, with Georgia confessing to her hairdresser that she showed her the wrong picture for hair inspiration. However, her hairdresser was quick to reassure her that the pictures/hair colours were “quite similar”.

As Georgia has her hair dried, she gushes: “Oh my god, it looks so good!”

Showing off her new hair, she asked: “Who is this?”

“It looks so nice!” she adds. “Do we love it? I love it!”

In the taxi on the way back, her driver admitted he hadn’t recognised her because she’s no longer blonde.

Meeting with husband James after, the entrepreneur gushes over her new hair, saying she looks “like a different person”.

“Blonde to brunette hair transformation – my black cab driver didn’t recognise me [crying emoji] you told me to do it,” she captioned the video.

Georgia’s new look went down a storm (Credit: Cover Images)

Fans gush over Georgia Toffolo’s new look

Taking to the comments, the star’s fans and followers gushed over her new look.

Husband James wrote: “New hair, who this? Looks amazing. Maybe I should do the same with my hair so we match?”

“It’s beautiful,” another follower said.

“Stunning,” a third gushed. “Absolutely stunning, it looks gorgeous,” another added.

“Your beautiful personality that always shines through would make any hairstyle/makeup/outfit look incredible on you,” a fifth commented.

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