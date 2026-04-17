Georgia Toffolo is celebrating after news that fellow Made In Chelsea star Lucy Watson is pregnant with her second child.

Lucy, 35, met her husband James Dunmore on the E4 reality show in 2015 before getting married in 2021 in a stunning Greek ceremony. In 2024, they started a family and welcomed a son, Wulloughby, two.

However, in an exciting new family update, Lucy has revealed that she is expecting another.

Lucy and husband James already share one child (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Lucy Watson announces she is pregnant with her second child

On Instagram yesterday (April 16), Lucy announced her “family is growing”.

While posing with a Clear Blue pregnancy test, she held up her baby scan while showing off her growing bump in a white crop top.

In the following frame, their son could be seen wearing a jumper that had “Big brother” across the front. Meanwhile, Lucy could be seen resting her head on James as they both looked at their scan together.

“Nothing prepares you for seeing that word, thank you to @clearblue for giving us that moment of clarity,” she wrote in her caption as she teamed up with the pregnancy test brand.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucy Watson (@lucywatson)

‘So excited for another bubba in the family’

Lucy’s followers rushed to offer their congratulations, including many of her co-stars.

“Congratulations!!! Xxx,” Georgia Toffolo wrote, who left the show in 2018.

“So exciting!! Congratulations,” Emily Blackwell shared.

“Yay. So excited for another bubba in the family,” sister Tiffany Watson added.

“So excited for you, beautiful family,” former Love Island star Montana Brown said, adding a red heart emoji.

Lucy’s fertility struggle

During an appearance on Giovanna Fletcher’s Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast last year, Lucy opened up about struggling to get pregnant.

“I found out that, on average, it takes a couple a year to get pregnant. And there was me thinking, ‘Two or three months, it will happen.’ When you’re trying, every month feels like a year,” she said.

‘You can have friends around you who got pregnant on their first try, and then you might have friends around you who are going through fertility issues.”

Lucy admitted she was “probably one of the last” to start trying in her friendship group and described her fertility tests as “invasive” and “not enjoyable”.

“It was a very anxiety-inducing time. A lot of tears, a lot of feeling sorry for myself and thinking, ‘Why me?’. In retrospect, I actually had a really good journey, but you don’t know what your journey is going to be like when you’re in it,” she continued.

Read more: Georgia Toffolo’s millionaire husband hits back as fans ask if wife is pregnant

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