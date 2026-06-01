This Morning host Cat Deeley told ‘wear something more appropriate’ as she returns to show

Cat Deeley has ruffled a few feathers as she made her return to This Morning.

The ITV show returned to screens on Monday (May 1) with Cat and Ben Shephard back at the helm after their break from the show for half-term.

However, it appears some viewers were not too impressed with Cat’s choice of outfit for her first day back…

Cat and Ben were back hosting the show (Credit: ITV)

Cat Deeley wows on first day back at This Morning

On Monday (June 1) Cat and Ben returned to TV to present This Morning. For her first show of the week, Cat looked sensational in a mustard coloured top and short combo.

The gorgeous outfit, from Sezane, boasted a white collar and the shorts finished just above her knees, helping show off Cat’s endless legs effortlessly.

She teamed the look with a pair of Dune London cream flat shoes and accessorised with a gold necklace and wore her blonde locks in bouncy waves. Ben meanwhile, looked handsome in a navy polo shirt and grey chinos.

Cat looked incredible for her first show back (Credit: InstagramStory)

‘Wear something more appropriate’

However, viewers watching This Morning at home were quick to deliver their verdict on Cat’s outfit – and they didn’t hold back.

On X, one person said: “Cat the 1970s called they want their outfit back.” A second quipped: “Has Cat lost her trousers?”

A third chimed in: “That’s the trouble with linen Cat is really creases up.”

Echoing their thoughts, another penned: “For gods sake Cat, wear something more appropriate for sitting down in front of a camera on daytime TV, you’re not 17 anymore.”

Cat’s This Morning break

Cat’s return to This Morning comes after she took time off from the show last week for half-term.

Cat shares two sons — Milo, 10, and James, seven — with ex-husband Patrick Kielty. After 12 years of marriage, they announced they had split last July.

And during her time off, she gave fans a peek into what she got up to. While she didn’t confirm where they were, she appeared to be abroad in a hot, exotic location.

Last week, the former CD:UK presenter took to her Instagram Story and shared a photo of a stunning beach surrounded by a clear sky.

“Seafaring Captain’s and a Salty Seadog!” she captioned the pic.

Read more: Cat Deeley ‘dressed for the beach’ as This Morning host’s appearance raises eyebrows

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