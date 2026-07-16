Ben Shephard’s new skincare brand got fans talking after the This Morning host shared a shirtless “get ready with me” video on Instagram.

The 51-year-old presenter usually keeps his image wholesome and family friendly. This time, he sent followers straight to the comments section.

In the clip, Ben promoted his new skincare range, “For Skin”. Although the skincare brand’s name is very fitting and does what it says on the tin, the way Ben quickly said the name left viewers baffled.

Many of them instantly spotted the awkward joke.

Ben Shephard shows off new skincare line

As he rubbed the products over his face, Ben said: “A quick wash with our Forskin cleanser, which if I say so myself, I am absolutely loving.”

He then added: “Following this up with a cheeky little bit of Forskin moisturiser to keep my face smooth and glowing for work. Nothing complicated, which is exactly how we like it.”

Ben kept the routine moving at pace. He said: “Next… clothes, my accessories, which is basically a watch and my glasses and I’m ready to go.”

Ben also told followers: “I grab the helmet from Damian, onto the back of the motorbike and head to This Morning.”

He finished the clip by saying: “Beautiful day. Once I get there, I say goodbye to Damian, I go and get changed, and yes I know, I’ve already got dressed, for the tele.”

Why Ben Shephard’s skincare left fans in stitches

Fans wasted no time piling into the comments. Most could not get past the brand name as they thought it was too similar to the word “foreskin”.

One follower wrote: “”What an unfortunate brand name.” Another joked: “I wake up and rub Forskin on my face – is all I’ll ever hear when I see Ben now.”

Others joined in with their own gags. One wrote: “For Skin. You sure??”

One viewer asked: “Who wants to rub foreskin on their face?” Someone else said: “Oh dear, I am not washing my face with that cleanser!”

Another added: “Genius name for a male skin product.”

Ben has stunned fans (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

The cheeky twist behind Ben Shephard’s new skincare line

Ben launched the venture with comedian Joel Dommett, 41. The pair appear to be leaning into the joke rather than avoiding it.

The brand’s website says: “FOR SKIN is the skincare brand built by Joel Dommett and Ben Shephard.”

It also promotes a London event called “Comedy & Cream”. The page says: “Comedy & Cream is our first live testing event, bringing together a room full of men to try our products, share honest feedback and help shape the brand before launch.”

The site adds: “No focus groups. No jargon. Just real opinions helping us create better skincare.”

It continues: “Most brands build products behind closed doors and launch them when they’re finished. We’re doing the opposite. FOR SKIN is being developed in public, with you, the community.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ben Shephard (@benshephardofficial)

The wider message goes beyond the laughs. The page says: “FOR SKIN exists to help men feel better in their own skin.

“We believe looking good, feeling good and talking more openly are often connected. That’s why we’re proud to support Mind and the vital work they do to improve men’s mental health.”

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