Emmerdale star Bradley Riches ‘absolutely heartbroken’ after his beloved coffee truck is stolen

Emmerdale star Bradley Riches has shared some upsetting news with fans after revealing he was the victim of a recent theft.

The actor, who plays Lewis Barton in the ITV soap, took to Instagram yesterday (Wednesday, July 15). He explained why he likes to share both the highs and lows of his life. However, one recent event has left him completely devastated.

Bradley’s van and car were stolen (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale star Bradley Riches says thieves stole his car and coffee van

Posting a mirror selfie in which he tried to raise a smile, Bradley admitted that things weren’t quite as positive behind the scenes as they may have appeared.

As well as starring as Lewis Barton in Emmerdale, Bradley also runs a coffee van business with his husband Scott.

The actor revealed that both his personal car and the coffee van linked to the business had been stolen.

Sharing his heartbreak over losing two things he’d worked so hard for, Bradley captioned the post: “Always sharing the highs and the lows on here. This week started so perfectly. I got back from the Heartstopper premiere after having the best time… only to come home and find out I’d been robbed. My car is gone, but what breaks my heart the most is that my coffee truck has been taken too. @bradleysbarandcafe.

“Two things I’ve worked so incredibly hard for, gone just like that.

“I’m absolutely heartbroken.

“To the person who took them, I hope you have a really bad day.”

Fans have sent Bradley their love and support (Credit: ITV)

Fans rally around Bradley Riches with messages of support

Bradley’s followers were quick to send messages of support after he shared the news. Many said they were heartbroken for the actor.

Many have followed both his acting career and his coffee van journey, making the update all the more upsetting to read.

One person commented: “This is awful! Sending so much love xx.”

Hollyoaks star Isabelle Smith shared: “Babe no 🙁 I’m so sorry to hear this, sending you both so much love.”

A third person added: “I am so sorry this has happened to you, one of the nicest people ever and you don’t deserve this x”

Emmerdale co-star Lauren Norton also wrote: “WHAT???? That’s awful Bradley. I hope you’re ok.”

Bradley’s post has been met with an outpouring of support, with fans and fellow stars alike hoping he gets some good news after such a difficult week.

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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