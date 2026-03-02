Emmerdale star Bradley Riches hits back at trolls over negative reaction to Vinny and Lewis: ‘Get over it!’

Emmerdale star Bradley Riches has spoken out after receiving homophobic abuse over his character Lewis Barton’s new relationship with Vinny Dingle.

In recent weeks, viewers have watched Lewis and Vinny grow closer, with their slow-burn connection finally turning into romance.

But while many fans celebrated the pairing, Bradley has revealed that not everyone has reacted positively.

Everyone was thrilled that the pair were together (Credit: ITV)

Vinny and Lewis finally got together in Emmerdale

Vinny Dingle, played by Bradley Johnson, had previously been in a relationship with Gabby and was even preparing to marry her when he began questioning his sexuality after realising he was attracted to his best friend, Kammy.

Despite trying to ignore his feelings, Vinny eventually accepted the truth. Although he and Gabby did go through with their wedding, she later acknowledged that they needed to separate.

Soon after, the chemistry between Vinny and Lewis became impossible to ignore.

Following a dramatic farm emergency last week, the pair finally confessed their feelings and shared a kiss before heading home together — officially becoming boyfriends.

Many viewers described the scenes as “adorable”, but Bradley has since shared that he was targeted by online trolls.

They grew closer after a farm emergency (Credit: ITV)

Bradley Riches says ‘representation matters’ in Emmerdale

Taking to Instagram, Bradley posted a carousel of photos of himself and co-star Bradley Johnson, alongside screenshots of some of the abusive comments he had received.

Across the first image, he wrote: “Why does representation matter?” followed by a rainbow emoji.

The following slide showed several hateful messages, including homophobic remarks and negative reactions to seeing a same-sex couple on screen.

In the caption, Bradley delivered a powerful response.

“It’s 2026. We are not asking for permission to exist on screen. To love openly. Or to take up space in stories that reflect the real world,” he wrote.

“We are here. Get over it.”

The post was quickly flooded with support from fans and fellow soap stars.

Co-star Michelle Hardwick commented: “Yes Brad!” alongside heart emojis, while Jack P Shepherd added: “Gorgeous!”

Fans also praised Bradley for speaking out, with many thanking him for championing representation and calling the on-screen romance “amazing to see”.

Despite the negativity, it’s clear that Vinny and Lewis’ relationship has resonated with a large portion of the audience — and Bradley has made it clear he won’t be silenced.

