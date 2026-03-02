Emmerdale’s ITVX release airs concerning setback for Cain Dingle as he admits ‘it’s the end of the road’

Warning: This article contains Cain Dingle spoilers from tonight’s (March 2) episode of Emmerdale, which is available to stream now on ITVX.

Cain Dingle suffered yet another crushing blow tonight, leaving him fearing it could be “the end of the road”.

It’s been an incredibly tough few months for Cain. With Moira behind bars, a secret cancer diagnosis weighing heavily on him and the pressure of running the farm alone, he’s been stretched to breaking point.

And tonight, things only got worse.

Joe gave Cain some more bad news (Credit: ITV)

Cain faced even more problems in Emmerdale

Cain was furious to find Joe Tate sitting at his kitchen table once again — but Joe wasn’t alone.

Vanessa was with him, and together they delivered devastating news: there has been a TB outbreak and one of Cain’s cows has tested positive.

The infected animal must now be isolated while the rest of the herd undergoes testing. In the meantime, nothing can be moved on or off the farm. If further tests come back positive, Cain risks losing the entire herd.

Vanessa showed sympathy, acknowledging the years of hard work that went into building the farm.

But a visibly defeated Cain admitted: “So that’s it then. It’s the end of the road.”

To make matters worse, Joe once again offered to buy the farm. However, instead of angrily throwing him out, Cain remained silent — a stark contrast to his previous reactions.

Matty, meanwhile, stayed determined that they should fight to turn things around for Moira.

Cain could lose the farm (Credit: ITV)

Joe continues to try to get the farm

Later this week, spoilers reveal Graham pays Cain another visit.

Seeing how much he is struggling, Graham advises him to sell up before the pressure completely destroys him. But will Cain take his advice?

At the same time, he’s also dealing with Sarah, who tries to persuade him to continue stealing cars. However, her plan backfires when Jacob catches her attempting to steal Dr Todd’s vehicle.

A furious Sarah later confronts Cain and begs him to tell the family about his cancer diagnosis, branding him a coward for keeping it secret.

Could this be the push Cain needs to finally open up? Or is he closer than ever to losing everything?

With the farm under threat and his health deteriorating, Cain’s world appears to be crumbling fast.

