EastEnders fans heartbroken as leaked filming pics show Denise looking frail

EastEnders fans are heartbroken after a sneaky leaked video of Diane Parish filming future scenes as Denise, who was looking frail and ill.

Sharp-eyed holiday makers waiting for their flights at Stansted Airport clocked several EastEnders actors filming dramatic scenes.

Zaraah Abrahams, who plays Chelsea, Diane Parish, AKA Denise, and Tameka Empson were clocked filming in among busy passengers.

The three women were with another woman – now known to be Gray’s mum, Sheila – who is being played by actress Sheila Ruskin.

And though he can’t be seen in the video, it seems little Jahsaiah Williams, who plays Jordan, was there too.

Chelsea is in the scenes, running across the airport (Credit: BBC)

Chelsea is frantic!

The video shows a frantic Chelsea racing across the airport screaming for her son.

She runs over to where Denise – who’s in a wheelchair – is waiting with sister Kim.

And the women confront Sheila.

Sheila – Gray’s nan – is in the airport scenes (Credit: BBC)

Lots of drama in store!

Fans are sure this could be a glimpse into a future storyline. They reckon it could be that Sheila tries to snatch little Jordan and take him abroad.

But while that definitely sounds like there’s a lot of drama coming up for the Fox family, it wasn’t Jordan’s fate that got people talking.

Instead it was Denise’s appearance that worried the viewers.

Denise is frail, in a wheelchair, and has her hair wrapped in a scarf (Credit: TikTok/@stuffontiktok)

Denise is frail and suffering in EastEnders

We all know that Denise has been diagnosed with blood cancer. She’s currently delaying starting her treatment so she can be by daughter Chelsea’s side.

Because Jordan’s in hospital. Ian Beale ran him over after Vicki and Ross’s wedding causing him to have spinal injuries.

It’s a lot!

And it seems to be going to get worse before it gets better (if it gets better!).

Because in the leaked videos of the filming, Denise looks to be in a bad way. She’s frail and in a wheelchair. Denise has covered her hair in a scarf – possibly meaning her cancer treatment has left her losing her locks.

Frail Denise has broken the fans’ hearts

The EastEnders fans are very upset about it! They shared their heartbreak about her condition on the comments below the video.

“Not Denise in that chair please I can’t cope,” said one devastated viewer.

“OMG THATS DENISE,” wailed another. Adding: “NOOOOOOOOO!”

Another said: “Denise storyline is too much for my heart.” We feel the same!

And one fan was very firm about what should happen with this storyline. “I love Denise,” the viewer said. “She’s not allowed to die.”

We couldn’t agree more.

Read more: Who’s leaving, joining and returning to EastEnders? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns