Jermaine Jenas hits back over tense GMB clash with Ranvir Singh as he admits ‘I’ve lost everything’ following sexting scandal

Jermaine Jenas has broken his silence on Instagram after a fiery clash with GMB hosts Kate Garraway and Ranvir Singh during an interview about the sexting scandal that brought his TV career to a halt.

Appearing on the ITV show today, the former England midfielder, 43, spoke candidly about the fallout from the controversy, revealing he felt he had “lost everything” after being removed from Match of the Day and The One Show.

The BBC dismissed Jermaine in August 2024 following an investigation into allegations made by a female staff member on The One Show. She claimed she had received unsolicited messages, while other women later voiced concerns about his alleged conduct in the workplace.

The scandal also coincided with major upheaval in his personal life. Months later, Jermaine and wife Ellie Penfold announced the end of their 16-year relationship. The former couple share three children.

Jermaine appeared on GMB today to talk about his scandal (Credit: ITV)

Jermaine Jenas reflects on life after scandal during GMB interview

Speaking on GMB on Friday, Jermaine admitted the past two years had been among the most challenging of his life.

He said: “I reached a point recently where there was a lot of uncertainty in my life, a lot of fear. It’s been a tough two year period. I feel like I need to start speaking. I’ve lost everything, my job, my family, everything was taken away from me.

“I was thinking about my wife Ellie and what I put her through. It continues to be hard for them [his family].”

Ranvir then said: “I notice you don’t mention the women who you were texting and who accused you of sending unsolicited perhaps even videos or messages that they did not want. Do you have an apology to them?”

Jermaine replied: “I’ve always apologised. I don’t think that’s something I’ve never done.”

The conversation soon became more intense as Ranvir and Kate pressed him on accountability and what lessons he had taken from the controversy.

Ranvir asked Jermaine: “What’s your advice for other men? You’re sort of skirting around what you’ve learnt but you’ve mentioned that you were in a position of power and for some reason you thought this was consensual but, clearly, these women did not want to receive what you were sending them.”

Jermaine hit out at the GMB presenters over the line of questioning (Credit: ITV)

‘I’m not skirting around anything, Ranvir’

Jermaine quickly pushed back on the suggestion, insisting he was not avoiding responsibility.

“I’m not skirting around anything, Ranvir,” he said. “I’m not here to defend myself in any way, shape or form. I know what I did was wrong. I accept those punishments.

“Nobody is skirting around the responsibility of what I did. I know what I did. So I don’t understand where that line of questioning is coming from.”

Ranvir then asked: “What’s your advice to other men who are in positions of power in any industry and who think they’re just flirting with women at work?”

I’m not skirting around anything, Ranvir.

Jermaine replied: “Well I think they can look at what happened to me and make their own assumptions about what they have to do with their own lives. I’m not here to preach to other people. I understand why you have to come at me with this line of questioning and it’s completely fine and if you feel like I’ve not been punished enough then go ahead and keep going. You’ve accused me of skirting around the issue.”

Ranvir cut in: “No, no. What I’m saying is for example you’ve said, ‘what’s been taken away from me’, but people might say you put yourself in that position.”

Jermaine replied: “100 per cent. I did put myself in that position and I’m not sat here begging and pleading for my job back. I’m fully accepting what has been taken away from me.”

Jermaine Jenas speaks out on Instagram after GMB appearance

After the interview aired, Jermaine took to Instagram to share his thoughts on how the conversation unfolded. He admitted he was pleased he had appeared on the programme but disappointed by the direction it ultimately took.

He said: “How do I feel after my interview on Good Morning Britain? I’m glad I did it. There’s obviously a level of disappointment as well just purely and simply with the direction that the interview was taken.

“It felt that they had an agenda. It felt as if there was a thirst for blood from one presenter in particular which felt unnecessary.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jermaine jenas (@jjenas)

‘They invited me on’

“It kind of lent itself to what I said in my last post, it’s the reason I had fears going into it and why I questioned do I need this in my life. They invited me on. I didn’t ask to go on the show.

“They invited me on because they saw my post about these transitions in your life and rebuilding your life but still, no matter how many conversations I had with producers about, ‘okay we can touch on this but I want to move forward and look at what’s next’, it just felt like a trap.”

He added: “It felt like one individual had an agenda and she was going to twist the knife because she wanted to. Now, I can handle that. It’s totally fine. It is what it is. I just wanted to show you lot that this is part of my journey. I think it’s important that you all see what the media is like and that side of it I don’t miss at all.”

Representatives for GMB have been contacted for comment.

The tense exchange has sparked plenty of reaction, with Jermaine making it clear he accepts responsibility for his actions while also questioning the approach taken during the interview. For now, the former presenter says his focus remains on rebuilding his life and moving forward after a turbulent period both professionally and personally.

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