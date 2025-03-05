Jermaine Jenas’ ‘absolutely raging’ wife Ellie reveals they’ve split six months after he was sacked for sexting

The wife of Jermaine Jenas has revealed that she has split from her ex-footballer husband, six months after his sexting scandal.

Jermaine, 42, was sacked by the BBC back in August amid accusations of inappropriate behaviour.

Jermaine Jenas’ wife ‘absolutely raging’

Back in August, as Jermaine was sacked from the BBC, it emerged that he had been sexting other women.

The former England international – who found fame post-football hosting The One Show – has been married to wife Ellie since 2011. Together, they have four children.

In an interview with The Sun shortly after his sacking, Jermaine spoke of the moment he’d been forced to come clean to Ellie about his sexting.

“I was obviously hoping that I maybe would have got a suspension of some sort. I had to tell her by Monday evening because I knew then that I’d been fired.”

He continued, saying: “I just said: ‘I’ve been sacked from the BBC.’ She said: ‘What for?’ I said: ‘For sending text messages that weren’t appropriate to two girls.’ Ellie is absolutely raging. She’s human,” he said.

He then revealed that Ellie had kicked him out of the bedroom at their £1m home in Hertfordshire.

“There’s something in me that’s praying that there is some level of mercy within it all, or understanding of the fact we’re human beings and we make mistakes. Some bigger than others — and mine is a big mistake,” he said.

Jermaine Jenas and wife Ellie split

However, six months after the sexting scandal was made public, Ellie has announced that she and Jermaine have split.

In a post on social media, she wrote: “I never imagined I would have to share something so personal with the public, but given the situation, I feel it’s necessary.

I never imagined I would have to share something so personal with the public.

“After 16 years together and 4 wonderful children, Jermaine and I have decided to part ways. We will remain friends and continue to co-parent.”

Ellie then continued.

“We kindly ask that you respect our children’s privacy during this challenging time. Thank you, Ellie,” she then added.

Ellie hasn’t posted a snap of Jermaine on her Instagram since the scandal.

At Christmas, Jermaine was noticeably absent from any family photos.

Back in November, during the launch for her children-focused skincare brand, Ellie admitted the scandal had been “tough” on her.

“It has been an incredibly hard and difficult time for myself and my family,” she said. “My only focus has been on our children and building my brand Preppy.”

