Coronation Street fans blast Kevin as he lies to Abi over cancer results: ‘Everything will come crashing down’

Coronation Street fans blasted Kevin Webster for lying to his wife Abi about not getting the all clear for his cancer.

Last night on the cobbles (Wednesday, July 2), Kevin told Abi that he needed more treatment despite Dr Gaddas congratulating him on his positive cancer news.

This came after Kevin became suspicious of Abi and Carl, taking drastic action to keep Abi by his side.

Kevin lied to his wife (Credit: ITV)

Kevin lies to Abi about cancer results in Coronation Street

Last night, Kevin started fearing that Abi was cheating on him or was about to after finding a flirty message from Carl on Abi’s phone.

Fearing that Abi would leave him for his brother after getting the all clear, Kevin lied to her that he got a disappointing result.

He told her that he wasn’t cancer free and still needed to undergo more treatment. This lie came after Abi told Carl that Kevin being cancer free would be ‘the green light’ for her to pursue something with him.

Viewers then found out though that Kevin was cancer free after all, with Dr Gaddas bumping into him and congratulating him.

But, Kevin told her not to tell Abi Webster the news as to not ‘ruin the surprise.’ But, of course, he wasn’t planning on telling her the truth anytime soon.

Fans reckon this will backfire on him (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans blast Kevin for awful cancer lie

Coronation Street fans reckon Kevin’s huge lie will end up backfiring on him, with Abi having a reason to leave him when the truth comes out.

One fan on Reddit wrote: “The way he handled tonight, lying to Abi. So predictable. But everything will come crashing down when she eventually finds out. She’ll either find out on her own or his brother will tell her and use it as leverage to try and get in her pants.”

Another shared: “The moment Abi finds out he’s lied, she’s going to give in to Carl.”

A third joked: “Once Kevin’s lies are discovered, Abi will be sliding down Carl’s pole quicker than a fireman.”

But, are Kevin’s lies only going to put more distance between him and his partner?

Read more: 5 Coronation Street theories on who attacked Gary as he lies in coma at the hospital

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!