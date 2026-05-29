Richard Osman hits back over claims his BBC gameshow has been axed after 15 years

Richard Osman has addressed reports claiming Pointless Celebrities has been shelved by the BBC — and it turns out things may not be quite as dramatic as first thought.

The TV presenter, who fronted both Pointless and its celebrity spin-off alongside Alexander Armstrong, responded after reports emerged this week suggesting the celeb version of the long-running quiz show had been axed.

And Richard was quick to clear things up for confused fans.

It was reported the celeb spin-off had been axed (Credit: BBC)

Richard Osman responds to Pointless Celebrities axe claims

BBC quiz show Pointless first launched back in 2009 and quickly became one of the broadcaster’s biggest daytime hits.

Its celebrity spin-off, Pointless Celebrities, followed in 2011 and has featured a huge range of famous faces competing for charity over the years.

However, this week TV Zone reported that the celebrity edition had been shelved, although the regular daytime series would continue.

According to the publication, a BBC spokesperson said: “Whilst there are currently no plans for any new celebrity editions this year, Pointless remains a much-loved programme for audiences on BBC One and iPlayer.”

The reports quickly sparked concern among fans of the show online.

Richard has hit back (Credit: BBC)

‘Definitely no more from me’

After the claims started circulating, Richard took to X to clarify the situation.

“No idea where this news has come from today. We stopped making this show in 2022!” he wrote in response to one post discussing the reported axe.

One fan then pointed out that episodes had continued airing long after filming wrapped.

“They dragged out the airing of the episodes so much that they were still showing new ones as recently as August 2025! I’m still not 100% sure they’ve shown them all!” they replied.

Richard joked back: “It’s nice to see myself in my early thirties though.”

Another follower then asked whether the celebrity spin-off could ever return in future.

“Is it likely/possible to return? Or is there definitely no more?” they asked.

Richard replied: “Definitely no more from me, but who knows!”

Richard’s replacement confirmed

The update comes shortly after Richard announced he was stepping down from House of Games after nine years.

Speaking on his podcast This Is Entertainment, Richard explained that he felt it was the right time to move on from hosting duties.

“It has been such a great pleasure, and honour, to present House of Games for the last nine years,” he said.

“With the absolute best team in television. But it’s time to let someone else have a go.”

It was later confirmed that Michael Sheen would be taking over as the show’s new host.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Richard wrote: “Beyond thrilled to be handing the #HouseOfGames keys over to the one and only Michael Sheen. I promise to put the hoover round before he arrives.”

Read more: All the TV mega shows you never knew Richard Osman worked on and the ones that absolutely bombed

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