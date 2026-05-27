Strictly star who danced with Vito Coppola joins Love Island 2026 as fans declare they’ll ‘definitely watch’

Love Island fans are already predicting this year’s breakout star after discovering one of the 2026 contestants previously appeared on Strictly Come Dancing.

Ahead of the new series launching next week (June 1), viewers were stunned to realise islander Ope Sowande once danced alongside Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola during a memorable Strictly performance.

And now fans are convinced the West End performer could end up becoming this year’s fan favourite.

Love Island viewers are already backing Ope ahead of the new series (Credit: ITV)

Love Island fans spot Strictly connection

Love Island 2026 contestant Ope Sowande, 27, previously appeared as a backing dancer on Strictly Come Dancing during Musicals Week in 2024.

The West End performer danced alongside Sarah Hadland and pro partner Vito Coppola during their Charleston to Popular from Wicked.

At the time, Ope shared behind-the-scenes snaps from the BBC ballroom and wrote on social media: “Dope time dancing on @bbcstrictly.”

He also appeared during the finale of Saturday Night Takeaway, performing with Ashley Roberts and Oti Mabuse.

Now, however, Ope is swapping the ballroom for the Love Island villa as he heads to Majorca in search of romance.

Ope previously appeared alongside Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola on Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: BBC)

‘I fear I have no choice but to root for this man’

Fans quickly reacted online after spotting Ope’s Strictly link – and many are already predicting he’ll go far in the competition.

One viewer wrote on X: “Obsessed with the fact he was a backing dancer for Sarah Hadland’s Charleston on Strictly.”

Another replied: “I fear I have no choice but to root for this man.”

A third agreed: “Okay, so I want him to win already.”

Meanwhile, another fan admitted Ope may have convinced them to tune in for the new series.

“I kind of want to watch this season because of this man,” they posted.

Others branded him “iconic already” and predicted producers would make him one of the central stars of the ITV2 dating show this summer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Opeeee (@ope_sowande)

Love Island returns next week

The new series of Love Island launches on Monday, June 1 at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX, with Maya Jama returning as host.

The latest batch of singletons will once again head to the Majorcan villa hoping to find romance — and potentially secure lucrative brand deals after leaving the show.

However, ITV bosses will likely be hoping this year’s series avoids some of the criticism aimed at recent seasons, with viewers previously complaining the show had become “too predictable” and filled with wannabe influencers.

Whether Ope ends up becoming this year’s breakout star remains to be seen — but fans already appear firmly on side.

Read more: BBC warned over new Strictly hosts by pro: ‘It should’ve been Anton!’

Love Island returns Monday (June 1) at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

So will you be tuning in? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.