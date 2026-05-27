Heavily pregnant Molly-Mae Hague hits back following criticism over her outfit for Venezuela Fury’s wedding

Molly-Mae Hague has hit back following criticism over the outfit she wore to Venezuela Fury’s wedding earlier this month.

The Love Island star, 27, who is expecting her second child, attended the wedding with her daughter Bambi. However, her boyfriend, Tommy Fury, was absent.

Molly-Mae attended the wedding with Bambi (Credit: Splash News)

Molly-Mae slams criticism over her outfit for Venezuela Fury’s wedding

Molly-Mae came under fire earlier this year after she wore a sheer black outfit that showed off her bra to 16-year-old Venezuela’s wedding.

However, in a new vlog on her YouTube, Molly-Mae hit back at those who had criticsed her, admitting she “didn’t care” what she looked like on the day.

The star, who is 39 weeks pregnant, admitted she didn’t know if she would attend the wedding as she is due to give birth. However, she was keen to support Tommy’s family and made the trip to the Isle of Man for the ceremony. Bambi was also one of Venezuela’s 18 bridesmaids, something Molly-Mae claimed was her little girl’s “dream”.

“We had Venezuela’s wedding, it was touch and go whether we’d be able to go. I got severely humbled in the comments, which to be fair I don’t know why I didn’t expect,” she said.

Molly-Mae was left surprised by the backlash (Credit: Splash News)

Molly-Mae hits back

“If I do go, if we get to go and I haven’t given birth. Baby seems pretty cosy! But I didn’t care what I looked like, Bambi had been asked to be a bridesmaid and I really wanted to honour that and obviously be there for the family and just show up,” she then continued.

“‘I was what can only be described as Bambi’s chaperone for the wedding. There was not one part of me that thought about what I was going to look like,” Molly-Mae then said in the video.

The influencer also admitted she didn’t realise it was frowned upon to wear black to a wedding.

“Since when was it not acceptable to wear black to a wedding because I never thought that, I didn’t know you couldn’t wear black to a wedding. It’s more of a, I don’t want to say a funeral colour…,” she said.

Molly-Mae opened up (Credit: MollyMae / YouTube)

‘I had a bit of a spiral’

Molly revealed she had put some thought into her outfit.

“Obviously if you can, that’s what you’re going to do. I actually did put a bit of thought into it. I did get that jumpsuit tailored and everything. But the hair… I had my hair done in the morning, I had this really gorgeous bun. But I ended up taking it out and slicking my own bun back in,” she said.

However, she was left shocked by the reaction, admitting it had caused her to “spiral”.

“I had a bit of a spiral this morning, I don’t know why I didn’t think about the pictures and videos coming out. Because in my head I was just thinking about the wedding and it’s their day, it’s about them,” she said.

Despite the negativity, Molly admitted it was “so nice” to have gone. “I’m so so glad that we went, it was such a nice day. I don’t think Bambi will never get over it. I think she thought she was in a dream. That is her dream, dresses and her hair and being with her cousins all day. Having the best time,” she said.

Read more: Fury fans fuming over heavily pregnant Molly-Mae Hague’s appearance at Venezuela’s wedding: ‘Clearly didn’t wanna be there’

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