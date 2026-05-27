Good Morning Britain viewers were left issuing the same complaint over host Ranvir Singh’s behaviour today (May 27).

For Wednesday morning’s episode, Ranvir was joined by co-presenter Tom Swarbrick, who made his debut on the show on Monday (May 25).

Today, GMB tackled a range of subjects and welcomed guests, including reality stars Pete Wicks and Sam Thompson.

However, during former footballer Chris Kamara’s appearance, viewers were raging after Ranvir was accused of not letting him speak.

Tom Swarbrick made his GMB hosting debut earlier this week (Credit: ITV)

Good Morning Britain viewers hit back at Ranvir Singh

“Ranvir shut up!! Let Chris speak, it’s not about you. You are insufferable to watch. Just let Tom present on his own #GMB,” one user wrote on X.

“Ranvir is the worst presenter, is there really no one better?? Stop talking over everyone #GMB,” another person shared.

“#GMB Shut up Ranvir! It’s hard enough for poor Chris Kamara to speak without you butting in every few seconds!” a third remarked.

“What is the point in there being any guests or another presenter alongside Ranvir on #GMB? She doesn’t let anyone else speak. Ever!” a fourth added.

“God has that Ranvir woman forgotten she has another presenter next to her…!” a fifth said.

Ranvir faced backlash from viewers (Credit: ITV)

‘I don’t have a Google alert on myself’

While competing on BBC’s hit show Strictly Come Dancing in 2020, Ranvir sat down with The i Paper and opened up about internet trolls.

“I don’t have a great deal of time to sit there and read about myself; I don’t have a Google alert on myself,” she told the newspaper.

Ranvir also opened up about body image, admitting she does feel the pressure.

“I’ve spent my whole life trying to squeeze my body into the right numbers on the scale and the dress that would then allow me to feel: ‘Oh, I’m OK now.’ I have been everything from a size eight to a size 14. Sometimes, in the same year,” she said.

“Last November at the National Television Awards, I was in a size eight, very fitted jumpsuit. This year I couldn’t even get my size eight leggings on. But the thing is, I was no less anxious. I was filled with the same critical inner monologue at size eight as I am at size 14.”

Read more: On-air wardrobe malfunction that forced GMB host Ranvir Singh to ‘cover her modesty’

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