Good Morning Britain host Ranvir Singh forced to ‘cover her modesty’ following on-air wardrobe malfunction

Good Morning Britain host Ranvir Singh buttoned herself up live on air after she had an accidental wardrobe malfunction this morning (January 9).

The TV host fronted the ITV daytime show on Friday alongside co-presenter Kate Garraway. When the show returned for its Entertainment segment with showbiz journalist Richard Arnold, Ranvir’s attire unexpectedly came undone, which she quickly addressed.

Ranvir’s dress came open during today’s show (Credit: ITV)

Good Morning Britain host Ranvir Singh has wardrobe malfunction

As the studio cut back to Ranvir and Kate following a break, Ranvir’s button popped open. Immediately noticing the malfunction, the 48-year-old star looked down and announced: “Oh, my button has come undone!”

In response, Kate said: “Oh, hello!” Richard then joked: “What in anticipation? Sorry Ranvir, wrong crowd!”

“Gotta know your audience Ranvir!” Kate remarked, adding: “Although everyone at home would’ve have loved it!”

The hilarious segment continued as Kate came to the rescue by putting a sheet of paper up in front of her, and expressed: “I’ll hide her modesty!”

Richard added: “Yes, protect her modesty!”

For today’s show, Ranvir wore a multicoloured long-sleeved dress that featured a matching belt across the front. She opted for her dark, wavy locks down and accessorized with earrings.

Kate covered her chest with her paper (Credit: ITV)

Ranvir and her ‘trusty pal’

Last week, Ranvir took to Instagram to announce that she will be hosting Good Morning Britain every Friday with Kate.

Previously, she was known to step in for Lorraine on the same day.

“Morning! My first @gmb of 2026. Lovely to be back with you on the box,” she wrote.

“I’ll be hosting every Friday alongside my trusty pal @kategarraway and I’m frankly flabbergasted by my luck to work closely with someone I adore and admire in equal measure.”

In response, one user wrote: “Fridays just got much better!”

“Good to have you back,” another declared.

“Good to see you on Ranvir. I look forward to the Friday pairing of you and Kate,” a third remarked.

