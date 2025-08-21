Viewers watching ITV’s Lorraine issued the same complaint about presenter Ranvir Singh this morning (August 21).

For Thursday morning’s show, the 48-year-old stepped in as host while Lorraine Kelly takes time off.

While Ranvir, who competed on the 18th series of Strictly in 2020, is no stranger to presenting the daytime show, viewers at home were particularly unimpressed today.

Ranvir Singh on Lorraine today

During today’s show, a variety of topics were covered. Former Strictly winner Joe McFadden popped in and sat down for an interview.

Meanwhile, all the latest soap gossip was revealed in the show’s Soap Bulletin segment. Dr Hilary also offered his advice and discussed the latest health headlines.

However, while fronting the one-hour episode, fans accused Ranvir of speaking over her guests.

Ranvir has stepped in for Lorraine this week (Credit: ITV)

‘Is Ranvir just going to talk over everyone today?’

“Ranvir, with all due respect, please stop interrupting. You don’t need to talk all the time. Has someone injected her with Sunny Delight today? She seems particularly talkative today, unbearable,” one user wrote on X.

“She’s particularly insufferable today,” another person shared.

“She keeps interrupting to make her views I don’t really like her presenting this she is too much lol,” a third remarked.

“Is Ranvir just going to talk over everyone today?” another questioned.

‘Very stylish’

Throughout this week, Ranvir has been hosting Lorraine and looked incredible in a Zebra-print ensemble.

“Not my usual look – but I trusted @bronaghwebster and went with it! @lorraine .. v comfy and stylish I think,” she wrote on Instagram as she documented the bold look.

Fans rushed to the comments section to tell her how amazing she looked.

“Looking fabulous as always!” one person said.

“I thought you looked very stylish on Lorraine this morning,” another insisted.

“You always look very stylish!” a third shared.

