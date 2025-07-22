Good Morning Britain star Ranvir Singh sent her fans and followers wild with some stunning wedding snaps last night (Monday, July 21).

The GMB star, 47, admitted that she’s had an “epic week” after celebrating a family wedding recently.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranvir Singh (@ranvirtv)

Ranvir Singh celebrates ‘epic week’ of wedding celebrations

Taking to Instagram last night, Ranvir shared a string of snaps from some family wedding celebrations.

In the first two pictures, the former Strictly star, stood beneath a floral arch, could be seen wearing a stunning pale blue dress, adorned with floral patterns and sequins.

Another picture shows the bride and groom during the ceremony, whilst a brief video clip shows the groom being carried on the shoulders of guests as music plays.

Ranvir also shared another picture of herself, this time in a stunning red wedding outfit.

The final picture in Ranvir’s post shows guests at the wedding dancing during the afterparty.

Ranvir celebrated a family wedding (Credit: CoverImages.com)

‘We danced for hours’

Ranvir penned a lengthy caption for her 134k followers to see.

“NIBLINGS – my new favourite word, but with a twist: for me, it’s nieces and nephews who feel like siblings. I have a whole gang of the best niblings! Smart, funny, successful, family-loving, generous, caring NIBLINGS. And all of their husbands/wives are included! One of the team got married, and we could not have had a more epic week of wedding fun,” she wrote.

“Thank you @manjeetsinghkler for bringing the whole huge global [US, Canadian, Indian, Australian, British flag emojis] family together in once place. YOU ROCK,” she then continued.

“We danced for hours and hours and hours.. Harvard did a study of people over their lifetimes to understand what – among a broad spectrum of humans – makes a good life,” she then wrote.

“The quality of your relationships is the number one factor in health, wealth, and wellbeing. Well, I feel richer in mind, body, and spirit after this week,” she then added.

Ranvir’s fans were loving the snaps (Credit: ITV)

Ranvir Singh sends followers wild with stunning wedding snaps

The star’s fans and followers were loving her snaps.

“You look stunning!” Dr Amir Khan gushed in the comments section.

“Gorgeous. Devastatingly gorgeous, Ranvir. And that Harvard study ain’t wrong. Got two amazing ‘Niblings’ myself so you must be so proud,” her GMB colleague Marverine Cole wrote.

“Soooo gorgeous,” Susanna Reid said.

“Stunning,” Strictly’s Johannes Radebe wrote.

“You look absolutely amazing here, missus!” Dragons Den star Sara Davies added.

“You look incredible, it looked like an amazing celebration xx,” GMB weather presenter Laura Tobin said, as Rob Rinder added: “Beautiful”.

Read more: Good Morning Britain presenter pulled off air as Ranvir Singh declares ‘we can’t broadcast that’

What do you think of Ranvir’s post? Let us know with a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix