A Good Morning Britain correspondent was cut off during a live report from the US on today’s programme by co-host Ranvir Singh.

Noel Phillips had appeared earlier on Wednesday’s show to detail how he had been hit with a rubber bullet the previous morning while covering the response to unrest in Los Angeles.

President Trump has sent National Guard troops into the Californian city to quell protests relating to immigration arrests. But as Noel shared the latest updates concerning standoffs following raids just after 8am, his GMB segment was quickly shut down.

Ranvir Singh brought the segment with Noel Phillips on GMB today to an abrupt end (Credit: ITV)

What happened on Good Morning Britain today?

That’s because explicit language could be heard in the background of Noel’s TV report.

But within moments of the bad language – believed to be from nearby protestors – making air, Ranvir revealed why the broadcast was halted.

Ranvir reacted: “I’m just going to interrupt that… I think we could hear some profanities being spoken.”

She continued: “That’s my understanding of what’s going on there near Noel. And we can’t really broadcast that at quarter past eight in the morning. We’re going to try to get back to him.”

Whilst reporting on the LA riots yesterday morning, our Correspondent @noel_phillips was hit by a rubber bullet. He talks to @susannareid100 and Richard about the unrest that has been unfolding in LA. pic.twitter.com/WeNylgxrFo — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 10, 2025

A couple of hours beforehand, Noel told Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley that he had required medical treatment after he’d found himself “in the line of fire”.

He explained: “Just ten minutes before coming on air yesterday, I was on the floor talking to several protesters. I was on the floor because it was the best place to be, given the fact that the situation around us was so volatile. Officers were obviously chasing protestors on the streets.

“As I was laying on the floor, I felt as though an enormous ton of bricks had fallen on my arm. I realised, within about 20 to 30 seconds, that a rubber bullet had grazed the top layer of my skin and had caused a bit of injury.”

Noel went on: “My arm was swollen, I went to the doctors, got it checked out. It wasn’t broken at all. But it was swollen. It still is swollen. And it’s in a bandage at the moment.”

Noel Phillips has been reporting from LA (Credit: ITV)

‘I hope he’s okay’

Worried social media users took to X to share their opinions on what they’d just seen on screen. Many also expressed concern for Noel’s wellbeing.

“Poor Noel. I hope he’s okay,” one wrote.

A second viewer posted: “That’s proper dangerous stuff. Hope Noel’s alright. No one should have to dodge rubber bullets just for doing their job.”

And a third person chipped in: “I’d definitely consider wearing full riot gear if I was reporting in the middle of that.”

