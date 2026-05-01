Quick, Michelle Keegan’s been flogging old clothes on Vinted and this is all that’s left

Rejoice, fashion fans – Michelle Keegan has joined Vinted. However, if you want to snap up some of her second-hand clothes, shoes and homewares, you’ll need to be quick – it’s selling out very fast!

Michelle Keegan announced earlier today (May 1) that she had joined Vinted. She’s decided to have a clearout of her walk-in wardrobes in aid of charity.

And fashion fans were very click to hit ‘Buy now’!

Michelle Keegan is on Vinted, and she’s flogging all manner of designer gear (Credit: Instagram)

Michelle Keegan joins Vinted… and it’s almost a sellout!

Posting a video of herself in her walk-in wardrobe, Michelle captioned her post: My hoarding era is officially over thanks to @vinted. I’m kissing goodbye to some of my favourite pieces from fashion and homeware to baby things too and letting them have a new lease of life!”

She added: “All the money made is going to the incredible @thebig3rescue which is a volunteer-based charity who save as many dogs as they can from the meat trade industry in China and South Korea. Their mission is to rescue, rehabilitate, and rehome dogs into loving, forever homes.”

She. concluded her post: “My Vinted is now live so you can shop my pre-loved pieces, link in my stories.”

The Louboutins have sadly gone (Credit: Instagram)

So what’s left?

Not much!

At the time of writing, you can get your hands on her Boss Lady Sophia Webster shoes, a pair of blue Bottega Veneta heels and a size 4-6 top by Johanna Oritz.

She uploaded 22 items earlier today, including a brand-new pair of Christian Louboutin shoes, baby Palma‘s walker and two Nadine Merabi dresses.

Visit her Vinted link here, and pray she uploads more!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Keegan (@michkeegan)

‘Incredible!’

“This is incredible!” said one follower. Another added: “Love this!!”

“Thank you for helping those poor dogs!” said a third. “Love this AND that it goes to a great cause,” said another.

However, proving there’s always one, one follower complained: “Shame you’re not selling at prices normal people can afford though.”

Read more: Michelle Keegan overjoyed as she celebrates famous friend’s baby news

So will you be shopping from Michelle’s closet? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.