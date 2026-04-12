Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan’s ‘special’ new addition for baby Palma at ‘£3.5m’ home

Michelle Keegan recently revealed a gorgeous new addition to her home with Mark Wright for baby Palma.

Actress Michelle is a proud mama to Palma – born in March 2025. She shares Palma with Mark – who is on The Great Celebrity Bake Off: Stand Up To Cancer today (April 12) – and the family lives at their reported £3.5 million mansion in Essex.

And recently, Michelle gave fans a peek inside her home, in particular Palma’s stunning nursery.

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Mark and Michelle share one daughter (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Michelle Keegan’s new addition for baby Palma

Last week, Michelle took to her Instagram and shared a photo of Palma’s nursery and revealed her new addition: a white wooden trunk that boasted personalised detailing.

This included Palma’s name engraved on the front of the trunk. It also had pink hearts and the phrase “We love you always and forever” adorned on the trunk.

She captioned the post: “How special.”

As Hello Magazine reports, Michelle’s new addition is made by Little Craft & Co. Similar trunks that are personalised usually fetch £400.

Michelle revealed the gorgeous addition to the nursery (Credit: InstagramStory)

Michelle and Mark’s mansion

Michelle and Mark forked out a reported £1.3 million for their Essex mansion in 2019. And the duo have put their blood, sweat, and tears into doing it up.

Now, it’s said to be worth £3.5 million and has been transformed into a jaw-dropping white Georgian-style home. What’s more, the inside is just as impressive as the outside.

To celebrate the completion of their home in 2023, the couple threw an epic housewarming party, called Marchella.

Complete with stunning grounds and also plenty of balloons, the pair shared snaps of their party, which took place next to their gigantic outdoor pool, on social media.

As for the interior of the mansion, there’s five bedrooms, a bar, a gym and also a cinema room.

Michelle and Mark’s horror after break-in

However, it has not always been plain sailing for Mark and Michelle in their mansion.

In February 2025, Michelle and Mark were left “traumatised” after the pair reportedly had to hide and lock themselves in a room after intruders broke in.

Mark kept his then-heavily pregnant wife Michelle safe, while they waited for the police to arrive.

Following the break-in, detectives believed that the intruder gang were professionals, on the hunt for a “big score”.

They are thought to have broken onto the property’s grounds just after 6pm on Tuesday February 18. A camera is also believed to have detected the criminals making their way towards the house, with Mark and Michelle receiving phone alerts. Apparently, Mark then heard a patio window smash and the alarm go off.

Watch Mark on The Great Celebrity Bake Off: Stand Up To Cancer on Sunday (April 12) at 7:40pm on Channel 4.

Read more: Michelle Keegan makes shock wedding confession 11 years after saying ‘I do’ to Mark Wright

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