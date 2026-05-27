Pregnant Vogue Williams addresses Spencer Matthews split rumours

Pregnant reality star Vogue Williams has hit back at rumours claiming she and Spencer Matthews have split.

Vogue and Spencer, who tied the knot in 2018, have three children together, with a fourth on the way.

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Vogue Williams addresses Spencer Matthews split rumours

In a new interview, Vogue, 40, has hit back at the “upsetting” rumours swirling around herself and husband Spencer.

The couple has been beset by rumours recently claiming that their marriage is on the rocks.

However, Vogue has insisted that the rumours are very far from the truth.

Appearing on Jamie Laing’s Good Company podcast, the pregnant I’m A Celebrity star opened up about the toll the rumours have taken on the couple.

“They were coming out when Spen and I were in the process of buying our new house, and I was like: ‘This is just so strange,” she said.

“And even when we are on holiday there, in St Barths, we hadn’t announced our pregnancy yet, it was like: ‘Oh, they’re making amends on this holiday.’ Making amends from what? Where has that come from?”

Vogue hit back at the rumours (Credit: Great Company with Jamie Laing / YouTube)

Vogue Williams on ‘upsetting’ split rumours

Continuing, the Dublin-born star said: “That really upset me.

“I don’t want my baby being born and growing up and reading something like that, and for us to be trying for so long. That’s kind of what you have to deal with, and it’s not all the time, and I get that there’s give and take.

“I don’t know where it comes from, I think it’s just an interesting line to go at us. ‘Putting their marriage crisis behind us’.”

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Vogue’s baby announcement

Vogue announced her fourth pregnancy last month, sharing the exciting announcement on her Instagram.

In the photo, Spencer and Vogue could be seen touching bellies on a beach in St. Barts. In another picture, Spencer and Vogue posed with their three children – Theo, Gigi, and Otto. In the third photo, Spencer can be seen cradling Vogue’s growing baby bump.

“BABY NUMBER 4 INCOMING…” they wrote in the caption.

“Omg! This is amazing news. I was listening to the pod today when you said you’d put on weight… not sure where, but I can see it now,” one fan commented.

“Aaaahhhhh Congratulations to you both!! You do make stunning babies to be fair…!!!!!” another added.

“Did not see that coming!” a third gushed.

Read more: Vogue Williams blasts David Beckham’s behaviour towards son Brooklyn: ‘How could you do that to your kid?’

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