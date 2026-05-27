‘He’s alive!’ Katie Price ‘finds’ Lee Andrews and claims he has called her from Dubai prison where he is accused of ‘spying’

Katie Price claims she has ‘found’ her missing husband Lee Andrews and says he is ‘being held in a prison’ in Dubai.

Previous suggestions from Lee’s dad that his son is in jail were branded “fake news” by Katie, but she is now insisting it is true.

The worried star says she spoke to her husband this morning and alleges he has been accused of being a “spy”.

Katie told The Sun she had a “two minute” phone call with Lee today, having not seen or heard from him for more than a week.

Katie Price claims she has found her missing husband Lee Andrews (Credit: YouTube/ Katie Price)

Katie Price ‘finds’ missing husband Lee Andrews

Confirming the news, Katie said: “I have found him. He is alive, and he is ok.

“I told him how worried I had been and told him I loved him.”

Katie said the call was “very rushed”, adding: “He said the authorities out there thought he was a spy.”

The former glamour model said to the publication that she has no more information to add.

Katie, who married Lee in a whirlwind wedding in Dubai in February, has been worried sick about where he is.

Lee has been missing for more than a week (Credit: Jordan Hisham / YouTube)

The businessman – dubbed Walter Mitty – had been due to join her on the sofa on Good Morning Britain two weeks ago but failed to turn up.

It has been claimed he is under a strict travel ban and cannot leave the United Arab Emirates, but he has denied this.

Katie told fans the last time she spoke to Lee he had his “hands tied up”. She said he was travelling in the back of a van and feared he’d been “kidnapped”.

Earlier this week, she recorded a love song for him in a bid to “bring Lee home”.

UK police deny involvement in hunt for Lee

This morning, Hertfordshire Police shared a statement shutting down claims that the UK force is involved in the hunt for Lee.

A spokesman told The Mirror: “We’d like to clarify that Hertfordshire Constabulary received a report in March.

“However, once it was established that the alleged offences happened in Dubai, we referred this case to the relevant authorities as this was outside of our jurisdiction.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice)

Katie is yet to confirm her latest update on missing Lee directly to fans on social media.

Instead, she is today marking her eldest son Harvey’s 23rd birthday.

She shared a throwback picture of herself and Harvey in Disneyland Paris this morning.

Last night, she snapped a photo while hanging out with TV star Olivia Attwood.

The girls posed for a selfie together with their hands over their mouths.

Olivia, who recently split with her husband Bradley Dack, captioned it: “2 girls. Not a husband in sight.”

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