Lee Andrews latest as Hertfordshire Police ‘clarify’ investigation status two weeks after Katie Price’s husband went ‘missing’

The latest on Lee Andrews has seen Hertfordshire Police share a statement shutting down claims it’s involved in the hunt for Katie Price’s ‘missing’ husband.

Lee was last seen by Katie on May 13, after he failed to join Katie on Good Morning Britain.

Now, two weeks on, amid claims Interpol are searching for Lee, a series of claims have been shut down by both insiders and the police…

Katie Price hasn’t seen or heard from her husband Lee Andrews in two weeks (Credit: YouTube)

Lee Andrews latest after Katie Price declared her husband is ‘still missing’

After appearing on GMB alone, Katie claimed that she received a FaceTime call from Lee. During the call, he said his hands had been “cable-tied” and that he’d been bundled into the back of a van.

Katie then said she feared her man had been kidnapped. However, his dad has since said his son was arrested – something Katie has branded “fake news”.

She said: “Lee is still missing. Me and his family know what’s going on and working with the authorities involved.”

However, they don’t appear to be working with authorities close to home…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice)

‘Outside of our jurisdiction’

Speaking to The Mirror about Lee, a Hertfordshire Police spokesperson said: “We’d like to clarify that Hertfordshire Constabulary received a report in March. However, once it was established that the alleged offences happened in Dubai, we referred this case to the relevant authorities as this was outside of our jurisdiction.”

A source went on to add that if he is being held by authorities in the United Arab Emirates, it’s likely not linked to the mysterious Hertfordshire Police report.

Meanwhile, the plot thickens as the source also shut down suggestions that Lee is being hunted by Interpol.

Katie thanks fans for their support

For Katie, however, life goes on. She continues to work, flogging her CBD products on her socials.

“It’s so hot outside,” she wrote this week. “When the weather is like this I find it so hard to stay asleep through the night. And I know a lot of people are the same.”

After sharing the product, she thanked fans for their support, saying: “And as you all know it has been helping my anxiety too with everything going on at the moment. Thank you for all of the messages.”

Read more: Why Katie Price refuses to go to Dubai to join search for missing Lee Andrews

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