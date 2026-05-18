Full timeline of Katie Price’s husband Lee Andrews’ ‘disappearance’: From missing GMB to last time Katie saw him with hands ‘tied’ and people ‘coming for him’

There’s more drama surrounding Katie Price and her new husband, Lee Andrews, amid fears that the Dubai-based businessman has been “kidnapped”.

His disappearance comes just days after he failed to appear on GMB alongside Katie for a joint interview last week.

From missing GMB to being ‘kidnapped’, here’s a full timeline of Lee’s eventful week.

Katie was on GMB on her own last week (Credit: ITV)

Tuesday, May 12 – Lee misses GMB interview alongside Katie

Despite promoting the interview on his own Instagram the day before, Lee was nowhere to be seen on Good Morning Britain last week.

Katie’s Dubai-based husband was meant to appear alongside her for their first joint TV interview since getting married. However, Katie was forced to appear alone. During the interview, Katie was forced to deny allegations that Lee had been arrested at Dubai airport.

In a video that was shown during the interview, Lee claimed he was at the airport but had missed his flight due to work commitments.

“I just said to Lee: ‘Apparently a British man has been detained, can you confirm it’s not you?’ and he’s done a voice note back and said it’s not him and sent laughing emojis,” she said.

“He’s flying from Muscat and he had things to do, he didn’t make the flight but he’s at the airport now,” she also added.

Lee was a no-show last week on GMB (Credit: Jordan Hisham / YouTube)

Wednesday, May 13 – Katie Price reveals huge row with Lee

On Wednesday, during an episode of her podcast, which she hosts with sister Sophie, Katie revealed she’d had a bust-up with Lee following his GMB no-show.

“I feel like he is massively mugging you off. And he’s done it on live TV,” Sophie said.

“I have said to him: ‘You’ve made me look like a [bleep], you’ve made yourself look like a massive [bleep],” Katie said. “It’s now become a soap opera, something from EastEnders of ‘is he coming, isn’t he?’ It’s all been built up. This is why I want relationships – normally – more private.

“At the end of the day, it’s between me and him, not really anyone else. But he hasn’t made it to the UK, and I’ve said to him he needs to make it to the UK, because if he doesn’t, then there’s obviously something not right going on,” she then added.

Thursday, May 14 – Katie removes wedding ring

In a snap shared on her Instagram on Thursday, May 14, Katie was seen without her wedding ring.

The star uploaded a picture of herself and son Harvey, lying in bed with their pets. Harvey can be seen holding his mum’s hand, which is noticeably free of any wedding rings.

“Goodnight from me and my Harvey bear,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice)

Friday, May 15 – Katie issues statement

On Friday, Katie issued a statement on her Instagram, explaining that Lee would be taking a break from social media.

“Due to all the madness of trolling, people’s speculation and media frenzy that as a married couple we have both decided @westleeeandrews is taking a break from social media and we are keeping things between us for now as it’s our life and our marriage, and are very happy,” she wrote.

However, this later proved to be untrue.

Saturday, May 16 – Katie Price reveals real reason Lee didn’t make his flight

On Saturday, in a video posted on her Instagram, Katie revealed the real reason that Lee didn’t make his flight earlier that week.

During a shopping trip, filmed the day before the GMB interview, Katie received a voice note from Lee. Her husband explained that he was at the airport but he was having travel issues.

“So, I need to wait for this exit [permit]. It’s going to put me back by till tomorrow, babe. It’s not good. I paid it and I fast-tracked it of course, but like everything it’s always tomorrow,” he said.

“I need to go and get the entrance stamp. Go all the way back, it’s very [bleep]ing far, to re-enter the country to exit again, which is a [bleep]ing farce,” he then continued.

“I didn’t plan this because I’ve been at it since this morning and since last night. It’s going to put us back at least till tomorrow afternoon. I can exit between Oman and the UK and UAE that’s fine. And I’ve got my scheduled flight. It’s just that I need the exit permit now. And I need to show that I entered. Which I haven’t got because I did it online with the visa and then when I got stamped now with the border control to exit,” he then explained.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lee Andrews (@wesleeeandrews)

‘I didn’t plan this’

Lee then continued, saying: “I can give you my live feed as well to show you that I’m up and down like a blue [bleep] fly now that I’m going to go all the way back to the UAE just to get an entrance stamp and back in.

“And I don’t even know who can help me so quickly. There’s one that can actually have that kind of pull. So, please just call me back when you can and when you’re free. Because I want to get this sorted out, babe. I am on my way to you, so don’t think that. And I don’t want to be letting you down.”

Sunday, May 17 – Katie Price reveals she thinks Lee has been ‘kidnapped’

Last night (Sunday, May 17), in a video posted on her YouTube, Katie revealed that she’s worried that Lee has been “kidnapped”.

In the video, she explained that her statement earlier in the week about Lee’s social media break was because he’d gone missing.

“I’ve been forced that I have to say this now. It was put up on my Instagram that Lee was taking time out of socials because of all the trolling and speculation. I put that up because the truth is, Lee has been missing for three days,” she said.

“The last time I heard from Lee was Wednesday night at 10pm; he was trying to go through the border in Dubai to get on a flight to me.”

Her messages stopped going through to him at 10.03pm on Wednesday. She has since contacted his family, who have heard nothing, and the CID in Dubai. However, the police haven’t been able to track him, sparking concerns that he has been kidnapped.

“I’m wondering if he’s been kidnapped because he was by the border. The unsettling thing for me, the last time I heard from him, he FaceTimed me, he had a hood on and said ‘I’ve just been captured or arrested’ and had ties around his hand, not handcuffs, and said: ‘They’re coming back for me,’” she said.

Katie has been slammed by Lee’s mum (Credit: Katie Price / YouTube)

Monday, May 18 – Lee’s mum speaks out

Now, Lee’s mum has spoken out, slamming Katie in the process.

“Surprised you’re not more worried that your son seems to have been kidnapped,” one fan wrote on Facebook.

Replying, Lee’s mum, Trisha, wrote: “Don’t be a hypocrite and believe all the media.”

“I think everyone needs to leave her alone as she’s not responsible for Price’s drama queen antics,” another fan wrote.

“Thank you [fan] it’s Katie exploiting [Lee]. And I get all the backlash,” she then added.

Read more: Katie Price ‘goes back on her word’ to terminally ill mum Amy as she continues to use vapes

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