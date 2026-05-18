Katie Price fans convinced they know where husband Lee Andrews is after concerns he’s been ‘kidnapped’

Katie Price has been left “desperately worried” amid concerns that husband Lee Andrews has been “kidnapped”.

Lee, who is based in Dubai, is “officially a missing person” according to the former glamour model.

However, fans aren’t convinced…

Katie’s husband is missing (Credit: Katie Price / YouTube)

Katie Price’s husband ‘missing’

Over the weekend, Katie, 47, expressed her fears that Lee had been kidnapped as he attempted to leave Dubai.

In a video on her YouTube, Katie revealed that she hasn’t heard from Lee in days. Last week, Katie issued a statement, claiming Lee was taking a break from social media. It came after he failed to appear for an interview on GMB. He claimed he’d missed his flight due to work commitments. However, in a video on her YouTube, Lee revealed in a voice note that he had been delayed due to issues with his exit permit.

Lee reportedly has a travel ban preventing him from leaving Dubai – something he has always denied.

However, Katie has since revealed that the reason the statement was put out was because “something really serious has happened”.

“I don’t know where to really begin, but I know there is all this speculation about Lee when I met him, but something really serious has happened. I’ve been forced that I have to say this now. It was put up on my Instagram that Lee was taking time out of socials because of all the trolling and speculation. I put that up because the truth is, Lee has been missing for three days.

“The last time I heard from Lee was Wednesday night at 10pm; he was trying to go through the border in Dubai to get on a flight to me,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lee Andrews (@wesleeeandrews)

‘Something really serious has happened’

Katie went on to say that the last time she spoke to Lee, who was trying to get through the border at Hatta – a popular mountain enclave and exclave of the Emirate of Dubai – was at 10.03pm on Wednesday.

After her messages stopped going through, she contacted Lee’s family, who have also not heard from him.

“I’ve had the head of CID in Dubai trying to track Lee, so far, I got a message this morning that no one can find anywhere in the country that Lee has been detained,” she said. “We are now wondering, as far-fetched as it is, that he’s a missing person now, I don’t know if he’s been kidnapped. No one can find him in any prison, any police station; the police can’t find any record of him. We are wondering if he’s been kidnapped; he’s definitely a missing person now,” she then continued.

“I’m wondering if he’s been kidnapped because he was by the border. The unsettling thing for me, the last time I heard from him, he FaceTimed me, he had a hood on and said ‘I’ve just been captured or arrested’ and had ties around his hand, not handcuffs, and said ‘they’re coming back for me’,” she added.

Lee Andrews hasn’t been in contact with Katie Price in days (Credit: Jordan Hisham / YouTube)

Katie Price is ‘desperately worried’ amid concerns Lee has been kidnapped

Now, a source close to Katie has said that the star is “desperately worried” about her missing husband.

“Lee is officially a missing person now. Katie is in constant contact with his family and is desperately worried,” they told The Sun.

“And she’s mortified – she’s seen people calling it a stunt and that she must be in on it, but she’s absolutely not,” they then continued. “This is such a worrying, upsetting situation.”

ED! has contacted Katie’s representatives for comment.

Fans speak out

However, Katie’s fans are not convinced, with many claiming Lee is in “hiding” because he’s been “caught out”.

“He’s done this because his scam was up and he had to come up with a reason for not coming to the UK. He’s gone silent because he got caught, he’s nuts. This is all faked by him; the man is crazy,” one said.

“Who’d want to kidnap him? He’s hiding because he knows he’s been sussed,” another said. “It’s a con, Katie. He’s hiding,” a third wrote.

“So the kidnappers let him use his phone for a bit and instead of calling the police he called you? Okay…,” another added.

Katie’s update

Despite the ongoing drama surrounding husband Lee’s whereabouts, Katie was all smiles in a new snap on her Instagram.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Katie shared a selfie of herself and son Harvey Price at the cinema.

“Evening out with my Harvey bear xx,” she wrote. The picture was posted last night (Sunday, May 17), with no mention of husband Lee or the search for him.

Read more: Katie Price’s husband Lee Andrews reveals real reason behind GMB no-show: ‘I didn’t plan this’

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