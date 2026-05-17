Tess Daly makes first public appearance with Vernon Kay as he appears to still wear wedding ring following sudden split

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay made their first public appearance together after announcing they were splitting up.

Last Friday (May 8), the pair revealed they were splitting up after 23 years of marriage. In a joint statement, they said the decision was ‘amicable’. Since tying the knot, they started a family and share two daughters — Phoebe, 21, and Amber, 16.

On Wednesday (May 13), Vernon made his first television appearance by hosting BBC’s The One Show alongside Alex Scott. Meanwhile, on Friday (May 15), Tess was seen for the first time and teased a new television role.

Last year, she announced her departure from hosting Strictly. However, her replacement has yet to be confirmed.

In the latest news surrounding the former couple, they have been captured making their first appearance together in public…

Tess and Vernon announced their split last week (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay make first public appearance together

In photos obtained by The Sun, Tess and Vernon could be seen having a fun evening out this weekend at Pub in the Park.

While mingling with friends and taking selfies with fans, they were all smiles and drama-free.

“Tess and Vernon seemed super relaxed in each other’s company despite the news of their split,” an onlooker told the newspaper.

“It is clear to see that they are still very much happy around one another and there’s been none of this messy split business.

“They chatted to fans and other guests at the event and had a well-earned boogie to Craig David amongst the festival crowds.”

A different onlooker also noticed that Vernon appeared to be wearing his wedding ring at the event, two days after Tess was still seen wearing hers on Instagram.

ED! has contacted reps for comment.

Vernon reportedly still has his wedding ring on (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Tess and Vernon’s statement in full

Tess and Vernon made their joint announcement on Instagram. In their statement, they shared: “After much consideration, and with a deep sense of care and respect for one another, we have made the decision to separate amicably.

“This has not been an easy choice, but it comes from a place of mutual understanding and a shared desire for what is best for both of us. We remain great friends and most importantly, fully committed to our roles as loving and supportive parents, which will always be our priority.

“There are no other parties involved in this decision.”

Read more: Rhian Sugden breaks her silence over Vernon Kay and Tess Daly split announcement following sexting scandal

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