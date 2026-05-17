How Jamie Laing’s wife Sophie helped him recover from secret health battle: ‘It was an out-of-body experience’

Jamie Laing, who is appearing on Sunday Brunch today (May 17), previously opened up about how his wife Sophie Habboo helped him recover from his secret eating disorder battle.

Former Made in Chelsea star Jamie married Sophie in April 2023 after the pair formed a relationship in 2019. Last December, they announced the birth of their son, Ziggy.

Also, last year, Jamie publicly discussed his eating disorder in his new book, Boys Don’t Cry, noting that he found that men struggle to talk about their mental health.

While appearing on Fearne Cotton’s My Happy Place podcast, he opened up further.

Jamie developed an eating disorder in his teens (Credit: YouTube)

Jamie Laing opened up about secret health battle

Jamie recalled having issues with his body when he was 18, shortly after suffering a knee injury. At the time, it shattered his dreams of becoming a professional rugby player.

“I’ve spoken to people who have had eating disorders and it’s hard for me to say, but I had an eating disorder for sure. And I’ve never said that out loud,” he said.

“There were moments in my 20s where I wouldn’t keep my food down, because it was just a complete control thing. And it was a secret I had.”

Jamie went on to explain that he felt he was unable to talk to any of his male friends about how he was feeling and dealing with. He also felt eating disorders weren’t something men could have.

His wife Sophie came to the rescue when she made him realise he had a problem.

Jamie explained: “Sophie caught me once and this secret that I had, was suddenly not a secret anymore and suddenly I realised what was going on. She said to me, ‘What are you doing?’ and I said, ‘I was doing nothing’, and she said, ‘Yes you were. I heard you being sick.'”

Sophie helped Jamie through the tough period (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘I suddenly clicked on to what was happening’

The reality star recalled Sophie telling him that everything was okay, and that she was sorry to hear what he was going through, and that she was always there if she ever wanted to talk.

Jamie said the conversation changed everything.

“I suddenly clicked on to what was happening. It was like it was an out-of-body experience and then suddenly became a realistic thing that I was doing,” he continued.

Read more: Jamie Laing reveals intimacy issue with pregnant wife Sophie Habboo in honest sex confession

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