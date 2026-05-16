Britain’s Got Talent’s Alesha Dixon told to ‘find a better stylist’ as she wears ‘wet bath towel’ in latest semi-final

Britain’s Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon has left viewers seriously divided tonight after stepping out in a very bold outfit for the latest live semi-final.

Fans of the ITV talent show were left baffled by Alesha’s fashion choice as she joined fellow judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and KSI on stage.

Alesha Dixon left Britain’s Got Talent viewers divided with her latest live show outfit (Credit: ITV)

While Alesha is no stranger to making a statement with her wardrobe, many viewers admitted they were distracted by her unusual look during the fourth semi-final.

Britain’s Got Talent viewers compare Alesha Dixon’s outfit to a towel

Alesha arrived wearing a floor-length black skirt featuring an extremely high thigh split.

She paired the look with a pink bandeau-style top, but some fans watching at home thought the outfit looked more like a “wet towel” than a designer ensemble.

Viewers quickly took to X, formerly Twitter, to share their confusion.

“Wtaf is Alesha wearing? Looks like a towel that got left out on the washing line during freezing temperatures,” one fan said.

Another added: “Has Alesha just rushed out of the shower and forgotten to take her towel off and put a t shirt on?”

A third penned: “What on earth is Alesha wearing?”

And someone else even said: “My 10 year old granddaughter just said Alesha needs a better stylist!”

Some viewers compared Alesha’s top to a ‘wet bath towel’ (Credit: ITV)

However, not everyone hated the look.

Some viewers praised Alesha for taking a fashion risk, with one fan posting: “What is Alesha wearing? WOW!”

Another simply wrote: “Alesha all day long.”

Britain’s Got Talent semi-final 4 acts perform tonight

Tonight’s live semi-final sees another eight acts competing for a place in the Britain’s Got Talent 2026 final.

The performers taking to the stage are:

Glantaf Boys Choir

Kristel Herrera

Rafferty Coope

Ren DMC

Serghei Stepanov

Sonny Green

Wei Yamin

Welsch Master Team

Simon Cowell has control of tonight’s Golden Buzzer, automatically sending one act through to the grand final.

Alesha admitted ahead of the show that Simon having the power leaves her feeling “scared”.

The acts already confirmed for the Britain’s Got Talent 2026 final are Matty Juniosa, Anastasiia & Salsa, Fabian Fox, Sadeck Berrabah & LMA, Liwei Yang and Ted Hill.

Meanwhile, Eurovision star Sam Ryder is also appearing tonight with a special performance from Jesus Christ Superstar ahead of his West End debut in the musical this summer.

Read more: ‘A hard watch!’; Britain’s Got Talents KSI slated after making series of ‘terrible’ gaffes in latest live show

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