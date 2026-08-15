Lucy Davis’ pals had ‘no idea’ star was ill as they reveal she’s comforting wellwishers

Lucy Davis’ pals have revealed that they were in the dark about her cancer battle.

The actress, best known as Dawn Tinsley in The Office, shared footage on Instagram showing her ringing a bell at a hospital after completing treatment. However, Lucy explained that she was not leaving cancer-free.

The 53-year-old told followers that the cancer had spread to her spine, hip and ribs. She also said it was too late for chemotherapy and that she was now focusing on her quality of life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucy Davis (@reallucydavis)

Lucy Davis’ friends reportedly left shocked by cancer news

While Lucy’s family had known about her illness, friends and colleagues have told the Daily Mail that they were unaware she had been facing such a serious health crisis.

One friend, who has reportedly known the actress for more than a decade, told the publication: “The news hit everyone like a bombshell. Everyone is in a state of shock.”

They added: “She kept this quiet from all her friends. People who have seen her within the past few months had no idea she was going through this health crisis.”

A senior Disney Studios executive also told the Daily Mail that the “sense of shock” was “palpable”, claiming those around Lucy did not know she was ill.

The actress has continued to respond personally to some of the messages sent by fans and fellow cancer patients following her announcement. She has also reportedly been sending private messages to friends about how much they mean to her.

ED! has contacted Lucy’s representatives for comment.

Lucy has cancer (Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock)

Lucy says she is “at peace” with what comes next

In her Instagram statement, Lucy said she hoped to spend her time having as much fun as possible. She also reflected on what the experience had taught her.

She wrote: “I’m not scared of whatever comes next. I’m at peace with it. I’ll see my Gracie sooner than expected, and for me, leaving my physical body just means going home. Any and all grieving is for my family – it’s far harder for them than for me.”

Gracie was Lucy’s beloved cocker spaniel, who died in 2024.

Discussing her treatment options in a response to one follower, the actress said: “I have already been down the road of alternative treatment, but in short, they didn’t work. I’m at the point now of looking at quality of life rather than quantity, and making the most of each day.”

Lucy has stressed that she considers her cancer incurable rather than terminal. Maintaining her sense of humour, she suggested that she could still be updating followers for years.

She has also made clear that she intends to continue acting, which she described as one of the biggest joys in her life, alongside her work supporting animal rights.

The star’s family have spoken out (Credit: StillMoving.Net/Shutterstock)

Lucy Davis’ family shares their pride

Lucy’s sister Hannah said the family had respected the actress’s wish to keep the diagnosis private over the past 18 months.

Writing on Instagram and LinkedIn, Hannah said: “It is Lucy’s wish that we carry on as normal as far as possible and to have fun and happy times together whenever we can.”

She praised her sister’s ability to laugh and be silly while confronting extremely difficult circumstances, adding that she was proud of her.

Their father, comedian Jasper Carrott, has also spoken of his pride. In a statement, he said: “The way she has conducted herself through many traumatic health issues is a lesson to us all.”

Lucy previously underwent a kidney transplant after a medical examination in her early twenties identified a problem. Her mother later became her living donor, and Lucy subsequently developed diabetes.

Alongside her role in The Office, which ran from 2001 to 2003, Lucy’s credits include The Archers, Wonder Woman and Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina.

After receiving an outpouring of support, she returned to Instagram with a light-hearted video of herself laughing during a skateboarding lesson. Addressing a small number of mistaken messages, she joked: “You’ll be delighted to know I am still alive – hurrah!”

Read more: ‘Emotional’ Lucy Davis forced to remind people she’s ‘still alive’ following incurable cancer diagnosis

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