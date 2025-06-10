Jamie Laing reveals intimacy issue with pregnant wife Sophie Habboo in honest sex confession

TV star Jamie Laing has made an relatable confession regarding his and wife Sophie Habboo’s sex life while trying for a baby.

Jamie and Sophie announced last week that they are expecting their first child together. But since announcing their pregnancy, they have embarked on a new project together.

The pair have hosted numerous podcasts together, starting with NearlyWeds, before the got married. Once the tied the knot, they changed it to NewlyWeds. And now, after their recent pregnancy announcement, it’s NearlyParents. And this is where Jamie admitted their sex life became “complicated” while trying to start a family.

Jamie struggled with their sex schedule while trying to conceive (Credit: YouTube)

Jamie Laing in Sophie Habboo sex life confession

Speaking to his wife, Jamie admitted he felt there was pressure in their sex life when they were trying to conceive, and thought it became “clinical”.

He explained: “I found it complicated. I don’t know why I found it complicated. It was a tricky time. I think lots of men probably go through that. They find it complicated to perform.

“Because when you’re first doing it, you’re like: ‘Oh my God this is quite an intense moment.’ I found it, anyway. So when you even start trying for it, I didn’t realise how clinical the whole thing is.”

The former Strictly star felt like “nothing about it” was sexy or “romantic”. But when he began to feel that way, he turned to his friends, who mostly agreed with him.

The only craving I have is hating you.

“Nothing about it was sexy, nothing about it was cute, nothing about it was romantic. And every single one of my friends that I’ve spoken to, I would say 99% of my friends have said it all. They were like: ‘Dude, you’re basically used as some sort of funnel.’ That’s the grossest way. There’s nothing sexy about it.”

For Jamie, he felt like “something changed” in his brain, which meant his “body closed off” as soon as Sophie suggested trying.

“As soon as I started to give it a go, and you’re like: ‘Right. We’re gonna try for babies,’ something changed in my head [and] then my body closed off. It became almost like PTSD in my whole mind. That this couldn’t happen as soon as we were like: ‘We’re doing this.’ It’s scary. So, this thing goes on, which I think happens with a lot of different people when they are trying for it.”

Sophie thought Jamie was leaving her (Credit: YouTube)

How pregnancy has affected the couple

But it seems their intimacy issues aren’t the only thing Jamie was learning how to deal with. He also admitted he didn’t know how to handle Sophie’s pregnancy mood swings. She admitted that she has gone from “a bit of a [bleep] to don’t come near” her time goes on.

Jamie recalled: “I asked Sophie if she had any cravings and she said: ‘No, the only craving I have is hating you.’ I then spent an evening on Reddit looking up ‘Why does your wife hate her husband so much when they’re pregnant?'”

Sophie recalled a time where Jamie didn’t take her pregnancy emotions seriously. They were heading out for the day and Jamie decided he wanted to vlog – but Sophie was feeling sick and didn’t want to.

She said: “And what happened was Jamie sits down and he goes: ‘I’m going to call my friends and ask them what I should do about this. Because I’m going to have to leave you. I’m going to leave you because you are so unbearable right now.'”

It was the aftermath of that comment which made Jamie fully understand what women go through while pregnant.

He said: “The amount of people who are going to call me an [bleep]. Just a caveat to add – I had no idea the emotional journey that you go on and how your body changes. I didn’t understand the extreme things that go on. And since having read stuff on Instagram, I am in awe of what you go through. The hormone change is wild.”

Jamie and Sophie have been together since 2019 (Credit: YouTube)

How long have Sophie and Jamie been together?

Sophie and Jamie began dating way back in 2019, and had quite a rollercoaster relationship in the early days.

But they managed to get through it together, and in 2021 they got engaged. Then two years later, in April 2023, they tied the knot.

