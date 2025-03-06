Terrified Jamie Laing used his body as a barricade against burglar as wife Sophie Habboo lay in bed upstairs

Sophie Habboo, the wife of Jamie Laing, opened up about someone attempting to burgle their home she shares with her husband.

Former Made in Chelsea star Jamie married Sophie in April 2023 after the pair formed a relationship in 2019. Since exchanging vows, the happy couple now host a podcast, Newlyweds, where listeners are regularly updated with their life.

Someone recently broke into Jamie and Sophie’s flat (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Jamie Laing ‘freaked out’ as he and wife deal with burglar

In their latest episode, which was released on Monday (March 3), Jamie revealed that he heard a “banging noise” at 5.45 am one morning.

As he reflected on the moment, he said: “I’m butt naked, alright, I get out of bed […] It feels like there’s a delivery happening and that’s a bit weird. I go downstairs and I look out the front of our apartment. Just look onto the road. There’s no delivery person. It’s completely dark outside. There’s nothing going on.”

Jamie continued: “So I go back into our sitting room area and I look out the window. And I always sleep with the window open, like downstairs I keep the window open. Anyway, I lift the window wide open and I look outside.”

Moments later, he realised that there was “someone trying to break into the flat below, with a balaclava on”.

Admitting he was “freaked out”, Jamie “called the police”.

“Completely freaking out to the point where I went down to our front door [and] I lay down at the front door, stretched my whole body out to use myself as a door wedge.”

Since the burglary, Jamie warned Sophie and has now increased security at their home.

‘Freaked out’ Jamie called the police (Credit: ITV)

‘I just stayed in bed’

Yesterday (March 5), Sophie opened up about the break-in on her Wednesdays podcast, which had been pre-recorded.

“I’ve had a bit of a traumatic morning. We actually got attempted to be burgled this morning. […] Someone tried to break into our apartment at 6am this morning. I was fast asleep. I woke up to Jamie, very calmly I may add, going ‘Sophie, we’re getting burgled. You need to get up, put your shoes on, we need to leave’,” she explained.

“And I was just like ‘what?’ and so I just stayed. He then rushed back downstairs – he didn’t stay with me. So I just stayed in bed because I thought ‘oh, he said the police are coming’. […] 10 policemen came. It was unbelievable. Maybe there were two vans of policemen. Like, serious, they were so amazing.”

As she continued to detail the traumatic experience, Sophie explained that Jamie saw “this guy hedging his way in with a hammer into the flat below us, trying to climb into our department”.

“He goes in. He calls 999. The police come within literally five minutes.” Sophie admitted she and her husband briefly went outside to have a look around before the officers arrived.

Later in the podcast episode, Sophie revealed the man “climbed through a pub” to get into their flat.

