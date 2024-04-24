Jamie Laing has shared a glimpse into his family life with wife Sophie Habboo. The couple, who tied the knot last year, are currently celebrating some wonderful news.

Jamie, who previously starred on Strictly Come Dancing, took to social media to gush about a new addition to the family.

The special announcement has, of course, left wife Sophie in tears as she exclaimed: “I’m dead!”

Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo are expanding their family (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Jamie Laing and wife Sophie Habboo share family news

It looks like the newlyweds are already expanding their family. But not in the way you might think…

The former reality stars will soon welcome a new niece or nephew. Sophie’s sister Georgia took to social media to share the adorable news, which evidently has Jamie and Sophie over the moon.

Alongside an adorable snap of Georgia cupping her growing baby bump, she penned: “Best birthday gift ever. Baby girl Berry due this autumn.”

We have a new member coming to the family.

Georgia could be seen sporting a floral dress as she posed alongside her partner who donned a suit.

The mum-to-be also shared clips of her family members reacting to the news, including Sophie, who could be heard sobbing when told she was going to be an Auntie.

Sophie penned in the comment section: “No me crying I am DEAD.”

Meanwhile, fans of the star were moved with how she had taken the news, with a couple even pointing out just how emotional she was. They said: “Can we check Sophie is ok? Actual sobs.”

Another agreed: “This made me cry .”

Jamie took to his stories to reshare the post and stated: “We have a new member coming to the family.” He also shared the love in the comment section, by adding several love-heart emojis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgia Habboo (@georgiahabboo)

Elsewhere, pleased followers flocked to the comment section to gush their congratulations. One said: “Sophie’s reaction is so sweet.”

Another praised: “Ahh this is amazing news! Congratulations to both of you!”

A third congratulated: “Huge congratulations guys.”

Jamie took to social media to gush over the news (Credit: Instagram / @jamielaing / @georgiahabboo)

Former Made In Chelsea star Jamie has previously opened up about having children of his own with Sophie. He told the Standard: “It is up to Soph, whatever she wants to do. I am super keen, 100 per cent without a doubt.