Good Morning Britain host Susanna Reid blasted over direct dig at Martin Lewis’ ‘unusual’ appearance

Fans of Good Morning Britain hit back at Susanna Reid after she made a direct dig at Martin Lewis’ fashion choice.

On Wednesday morning (July 9), Susanna Reid was joined by co-host and money expert Martin Lewis. On the show, showbiz journalist Richard Arnold made his return following a short absence. During his time away, I’m A Celeb star Melvin Odoom stepped in to replace him temporarily.

However, as they welcomed Richard back to the GMB family, Susanna threw unexpected shade at Martin…

Richard returned to GMB following a short absence (Credit: ITV)

Susanna Reid makes dig at Good Morning Britain co-host Martin Lewis

“Welcome back by the way! Where have you been?” Susanna asked Richard.

“A cheeky little tour Stateside to stay with some friends. Low-key, non-fuss, in the middle of Connecticut,” he said.

However, the conversation took a turn when Susanna praised Richard’s smart suit, which led her to expose Martin for his more casual attire.

While Richard opted for a suit ensemble, Martin sported a long-sleeved T-shirt underneath his blazer, which he rolled up around the cuff area. His fashion choice seemed to bemuse his co-host.

“What do you think of Martin’s rather unusual look this morning?” Susanna asked Richard.

Martin immediately hit back, stating: “It’s not unusual! It’s a very common type of outfit!”

Richard then joked: “I’m just relieved your pants aren’t on the outside, more of which in a moment our Superman expert.”

However, Susanna’s remark certainly went unnoticed by viewers. On the official GMB X page, they ran a poll, asking: “Is it okay for Martin to wear a long-sleeved T-shirt, under his suit jacket, on the show?”

As of this writing, most people have voted yes. In response, many put Susanna on blast for making comments about Martin’s look.

Susanna questioned Martin’s attire this morning (Credit: ITV)

‘There’s nothing wrong with smart casual’

“Yes looks better. Have you seen the awful clothing Susanna wears,” one user wrote.

“Is it okay for Susanna Reid to be the most patronising interviewer on TV?” another shared.

“There’s nothing wrong with smart casual,” a third remarked.

“I think Susana needs to wear a button shirt and a tie. If a man has to then surely only fair,” a fourth person expressed.

“He looks very smart regardless,” another echoed.

