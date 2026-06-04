Venezuela Fury splashes the cash on swanky ‘£1k’ crystal encrusted bedding and giant TV for static caravan

Venezuela Fury recently flew the nest to a new static caravan abode with her husband Noah Price. And unsurprisingly, she has been keeping her TikTok followers up to date.

The 16-year-old daughter of Tyson and Paris tied the knot with Noah, 19, last month on the Isle of Man. Since then, Venezuela has shared several glimpses into married life.

The couple recently moved into a new home together (Credit: Aaron Parfitt / SplashNews.com)

Venezuela Fury splashes the cash on fancy decor for static caravan home

After getting married last month, Venezuela and Noah went off on a reported £30k honeymoon to Marbella, Spain, reportedly a lavish gift from Venezuela’s father, Tyson Fury.

Venezuela and Noah are now back in the UK and have since moved into a static caravan bought by her parents.

At the end of May, Venezuela took to her TikTok page to show off her new home in a carousel post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Venezuela Fury (@venezuelaprice1)

The string of snaps showed the luxurious white and gold interior, plush carpets, a giant bath tub with gold fixtures and an array of sleek finishes.

The luxury chalet boasts a stylish open-plan kitchen and lounge area, spotless cream carpets and opulent gold detailing throughout.

In the lounge, there is a recessed wall space designed for a large flat-screen television, which Venezuela has seemingly now filled.

Inside Venezuela Fury’s spending spree for luxury chalet

The oldest daughter to Tyson and Paris Fury has been on a bit of a spending spree since moving in, as documented on her social media.

Not only do Venezuela and Noah have their giant TV set up in the living area, they also have an array of pricey new furnishings, including crystal-encrusted bedding and a fancy silver ice bucket.

The reality star showed off her new Blumarine duvet on TikTok, which is worth a whopping £450.

She paired it with a £500 throw, embellished with glittering Swarovski crystals.

Venezuela even splashed out for a set of £80 per piece cushions.

Venezuela Fury wed Noah Price on the Isle of Man (Credit: Aaron Parfitt / SplashNews.com)

The latest on Venezuela and Noah

Venezuela also has a cream and gold kitchen, which features a £200 Mackenzie-Childs kettle.

Meanwhile, Noah has also been sharing a glimpse into his new home with Venezuela. He snapped a shot of two Land Rovers on his driveway.

One of which was a wedding present from his new father-in-law Tyson Fury.

In other Venezuela and Noah news, some fans haven’t been impressed by Noah’s antics.

Some have even slammed him for talking over Venezuela when she films for TikTok.

Read more: Molly-Mae Hague gives birth to second child with Tommy Fury and shares adorable first picture: ‘And then there were 4’

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