‘Loving life!’: Inside Venezuela Fury and Noah Price’s £30k honeymoon with chips and pasta, bikinis and designer outfits

Venezuela Fury has given fans a further peek at her £30,000 honeymoon with husband Noah Price following their lavish wedding.

The couple were gifted the getaway by Venezuela’s dad, Tyson Fury, and the teen has declared she loving every minute.

Since touching down in Marbella, Spain, she’s enjoyed delicious fast food, mocktails and days lounging in the sun with her hubby.

Venezuela Fury is soaking up the sun in an array of bikinis on honeymoon (Credit: TikTok)

Inside Venezuela Fury and Noah Price’s honeymoon

Venezuela, 16, and Noah, 19, touched down in Spain three days ago to celebrate their recent marriage.

The couple, who have been raised as Travellers, said “I do” on the Isle of Man on Sunday in a huge wedding.

Venezuela’s famous parents, Paris and former World Heavyweight champion Tyson, are said to have treated the newlyweds to their honeymoon in Marbs.

Taking to TikTok, Venezuela has now shared multiple videos from their time away together as Man and Wife.

They have been enjoying burgers, chips and milkshakes. There’s also videos of the couple tucking into pasta in the trendy restaurant chain, Sexy Pasta.

Venezuela says she is ‘loving life’ on honeymoon (Credit: Instagram/ @7noahprice)

In other videos and pictures, Venezuela has been busy showing off her very bronzed tan by the pool.

In one fun video, she has on a multi-coloured two-piece while larking around with her husband.

Venezuela also told her followers that she has been wearing top designer outfits in the evenings from the likes of Versace.

In one snap, she can be seen scoffing pasta while wearing a heavily branded Versace baseball cap and matching crop top worth hundreds.

Writing on TikTok, Venezuela said: “Lovin’ life atm.” On another post she used the hashtag “#lovemyhusband”.

‘The best couple’

Fans have been thoroughly enjoying all the honeymoon updates.

Writing in the comments, one person said: “Best couple!”

Another wrote: “Looks lovely, a big congratulations to Noah and Venezuela. God bless you and a lifetime of happiness.”

A third added: “I’m so happy for you both.”

And someone else told Venezuela: “Hope ur both having the best honeymoon!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Venezuela Fury (@venezuelaprice1)

Initially, it was thought Tyson and Paris Fury had paid for Venezuela and Noah to travel to the Caribbean for their honeymoon.

However, it’s since emerged the couple decided to stay a little closer to home, with Venezuela confirming online: “Living it out in Marbs.”

As well as the honeymoon, boxing champ Tyson also gifted the newlyweds £5million and their first house – a static home.

There had been reports that Venezuela and Noah will be moving into a caravan when they return to England.

But while lying on a sun lounger in Marbella, Venezuela has since confirmed on TikTok: “Can I just add on that it’s not a caravan.

“It’s a chalet. Static home. Thank you.”

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