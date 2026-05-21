‘Knocked out’ Lucy Fallon jokes she’s ‘fighting for her life’ as emetophobia ‘reaches new level’

Corrie star Lucy Fallon, 30, has joked she’s been “fighting for her life” after she and her family were taken ill.

The soap actress and her footballer fiancé Ryan Ledson share two children – son Sonny, three, and daughter Nancy, one. Lucy and Ryan have been together since 2020.

Last November, they announced they were engaged.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucy Fallon (@lucyfallonx)

Lucy Fallon quips she’s ‘fighting for my life’ amid emetophobia battle

On Instagram, Lucy shared an ad she featured in for Marigold.

In the clip, she explains how she is able to “focus, get the tidying done and move on with my day” while trying to juggle work and motherhood.

At the end of the video, Lucy insists the “real hack” is having “the right pair on hand”.

Posting the clip to her Instagram Story yesterday, Lucy captioned the post: “She’s a @marigold_uk girl.”

In a follow-up Story, Lucy shared a photo of a bed with soft toys beside it and a towel on the floor, and opened up about how the Marigold gloves “came in handy” when her family fell under the weather recently.

“The Marigolds came in handy this week as we got absolutely [knocked out] by a sickness bug,” she wrote.

“My emetophobia has reached a new level this week and I am fighting for my life.”

Lucy revealed she has been ‘knocked out’ from a bug (Credit: Instagram)

According to Cleveland Clinic, emetophobia is the fear of vomit or vomiting.

They explain: “Being around someone who is ill, seeing vomit or feeling nauseous may make you feel anxious and panicked. If you have a fear of vomiting, it may be difficult to even hear or read the word ‘vomit.'”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucy Fallon (@lucyfallonx)

Lucy’s family holiday

Prior to getting ill, Lucy and her fiancé took their two children on a family holiday to Turkey.

In a carousel post shared on May 7, the four of them could be seen enjoying a luxurious holiday by the pool and beach.

“Big fat hollibobbin!!!!” she wrote in her caption.

Get well soon, guys!

Read more: Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon reveals panic as baby daughter is taken to hospital with sudden illness

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