Corrie star Lucy Fallon welcomes beautiful second baby with footballer boyfriend and shares adorable first picture

Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon has given birth to her second baby, the star announced last night (Tuesday, January 14).

The actress, 29, welcomed her first child with boyfriend Ryan Ledson back in January 2023.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucy Fallon (@lucyfallonx)

Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon’s baby joy

The Bethany Platt star shared the joyous news on Instagram, where she wrote: “Our teeny angel girl is here 11/1/25 x.”

Famous friends rushed to congratulate the couple.

X Factor star Fleur East penned: “Ahh congrats!” while Coronation Street co-star Channique Sterling-Brown added: “A beauty just like her mama”.

Sally Carman, who plays Abi Franklin in the ITV soap, wrote: “She’s perfection Lucy, so happy for you all.”

Lucy already shares 23-month-old son Sonny with Preston North End footballer boyfriend.

Lucy and Ryan met through mutual friends in 2017, and it was six years later when Sonny was born.

Prior to welcoming her second baby, she opened up on being pregnant while caring for a toddler.

She said: “Being pregnant while chasing a toddler is tiring, but Floradix Liquid Iron & Vitamin Formula has been a lifesaver!

“It’s helped me maintain healthy iron levels and steady energy throughout the day, so I can savour these special moments before our family grows.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucy Fallon (@lucyfallonx)

Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon’s pregnancy announcement

Lucy announced back in August 2024 that she was set to welcome her second child with boyfriend Ryan.

In a video for her Insta followers to see, Lucy shared clips of a positive pregnancy test, as well as her son, Sonny, looking at an ultrasound of his unborn sibling. Lucy can also be seen cradling her blossoming baby bump in the video.

“Halfway there,” she captioned the heartwarming post.

Fans and followers were thrilled for the soap star.

“OMG!!!!!!!!” Corrie and Strictly star Ellie Leach wrote.

“Oh congratulations Lucy!!” ex Doctor Who star Pearl Mackie then commented.

“Yay!!! So excited for you and your gorgeous family,” fellow soap star Channique Sterling-Brown also then gushed.

In another Instagram post, Lucy revealed that she and Ryan were expecting a little girl.

Lucy suffered heartbreak (Credit: ITV)

Lucy’s heartbreaking miscarriage

The news of her pregnancy was particularly lovely after the star revealed last year that she’d suffered a miscarriage during the early days of her relationship with Ryan.

Speaking on the ITV reality show, Drama Queens, Lucy said: “In the first year that me and Ryan were together I fell pregnant for the first time.

“We went for the first scan and I didn’t expect that anything would be wrong and [the nurse] told us that there was no heartbeat. That the baby had died,” she then said.

“That was one of the most difficult things me and Ryan have ever had to go through, and I think I really struggled with it after, because it felt like everybody sort of moved on.

“Everyone else’s lives sort of went back to normal, and I felt like I couldn’t.”

The star was in tears as she recounted the heartbreaking story.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucy Fallon (@lucyfallonx)

Baby Sonny

Back in 2023, Lucy and Ryan shared the happy news that they’d welcomed a baby boy into the family.

Baby Sonny was born on the 30th of January.

In a photo shared with OK! magazine at the time, Lucy and Ryan could be seen smiling with the newest member of their young family.

“Our beautiful boy. 30/01/2023,” they captioned the sweet post.

Speaking to the publication, Lucy said: “It’s been a roller-coaster of high and low moments, with lots of tears along the way.

“When Sonny was finally born, we were both sobbing – but happy tears,” she then added.

Read more: All the celebrity stars having babies in 2025 – Jennifer Lawrence and Megan Fox to Princess Beatrice

Leave Lucy your congratulations on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.