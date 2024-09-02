Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon has announced the gender of her unborn baby after sharing her recent pregnancy news to followers on social media.

The 28-year-old actress, who plays Bethany Platt, revealed the emotional moment she discovered the gender of her baby and shared the news with her fans.

She and her partner Ryan Ledson, 27, announced they were expecting their second child last month. The pair already share one-year-old son, Sonny Jude.

Lucy is expecting a girl (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon shares baby gender news

Lucy shared the news via an Instagram video on Sunday (September 1). After announcing her pregnancy a month ago, Lucy did not know whether she was having a girl or a boy.

In a new video, Lucy and Ryan could be seen bent over a phone hiding their faces and reading something. They both looked up in shock and appeared to be surprised by the result.

Lucy then covered her face with her hands before wiping away tears from under her eyes.

The couple then revealed the gender by holding up a baby sleep suit that read “little sister” on the front.

Lucy tagged Ryan into the video post and paired the song Songbird by Oasis over the footage.

Lucy, who joined Coronation Street in 2015, added a white heart emoji to the caption and penned the message: “Complete.”

The star also reposted the video onto her Instagram Story to show her fans and added a pink bow emoji, showing the excitement of a new baby girl on the way shortly.

Followers have congratulated the star (Credit: ITV)

Fans rush to congratulate Coronation Street actress Lucy Fallon

Fans flooded her comment section with delight and well wishes, including some well known faces. Strictly winner Ellie Leach, who played Faye Windass, wrote: “Ahhhhh so exciting.”

Brooke Vincent, who played Sophie Webster, added heart eye emojis. Kimberley Hart-Simpson, who played Nicky Wheatley, excitedly wrote: “Yesssss. A girlie slay.”

While the due date of Lucy’s new baby is not known, her latest post came just weeks after her announcement. In the original video, she shared video footage of her first few months of pregnancy.

These included shots of her cradling her bump and a positive test. She captioned the video: “Halfway there.”

Baby Fallon could be expected around the end of the year or early next year. We can’t wait!

