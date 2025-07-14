EastEnders spoilers for next week: First look as Avani learns she’s pregnant, Ravi’s arrested and Oscar’s in danger

Avani learns that she’s pregnant in our first look at EastEnders spoilers for next week, just as the police arrest Ravi for drug crimes. With the Panesars distracted, Avani turns to Barney as she plans for the future – only for a shocked Suki to find out.

Meanwhile, as The Queen Vic auction gets underway, Stacey leaves Kat’s bid hanging in the balance. Elsewhere, Phil tries to make more of an effort with Julie, while Oscar’s past continues to haunt him.

EastEnders spoilers for next week

1. Suki clashes with Vinny

There’s tension in the Panesar home when Suki snaps at Vinny over Ash’s engagement news.

She tries to make amends after some words of advice from Eve, but news that he’s planning on attending the engagement party set her off all over again.

As a vicious argument breaks out, tells Suki exactly what he thinks of her parenting.

2. Avani’s baby bombshell

Something is clearly troubling Avani. Enlisting Barney’s help, they go to Harry’s Barn together.

After taking a pregnancy test, she discovers that she’s pregnant.

She tries to talk to Priya about the pregnancy, but is unable to go through with the conversation.

However, Suki finds out about the baby when she sees Avani looking at a family planning website – also learning that she’s planning on having an abortion.

When Vinny leaves for Ash’s engagement party, Suki is distracted. However, she still finds the time to meet with the Granthi to discuss Avani’s pregnancy.

Meanwhile, Avani talks to Barney about the pregnancy and her reasons for wanting an abortion.

Later, Suki makes amends with Eve, who has become upset about her distant behaviour. But will she tell Eve about Avani’s pregnancy?

3. Phil and Julie clash over Nigel

Tensions in the Mitchell household continue to simmer as Phil demands that Lexi live with him. Later, he grows panicked when Julie arrives and tells him that Nigel has gone missing.

Jay and Callum manage to track Nigel down and bring him home. As they discuss his future, Julie and Phil butt heads again. Later, Julie confides in Jay, while Yolande attempts to talk some sense into Phil.

Agreeing that they both want what’s best for Nigel, Phil and Julie try to work together – but are unable to agree on what he needs. Later, after speaking with Billy, Phil tries to make more of an effort.

4. Ravi arrested as Nicola calls the police

After discovering that Harry’s been dealing drugs for Ravi, Nicola steals Harry’s phone. She tells Jack about a dodgy deal, getting Ravi and Okie arrested.

The police question Ravi, but he keeps quiet. Back at home, the Panesars are shocked when the police raid the house in search of evidence.

Later, Priya enlists Harry to help in moving the drugs from one of Ravi’s properties. Witnessing their exchange, Kojo offers to help.

5. Bidding for The Vic begins

The Slaters are excited about Kat’s mooted move to The Vic. However, the mood is spoiled by Yolande and Ian, who cast doubts on Kat’s plans.

Meanwhile, Alfie calls Jean, but she gets distracted by the bap van, and doesn’t pass on his message to Stacey.

As Johnny, Elaine and Linda prepare for The Vic auction, Kat gets some good news from the bank.

However, Stacey reveals that she’s no longer able to lend the money to Kat. After a conversation with Stacey, Jean becomes convinced that that Alfie must be helping Hayley.

Later, after speaking with Jean, Stacey reconsiders the loan. While Stacey tells Kat, the Slaters try to stall the auction.

Meanwhile, at The Vic, a bidding war ensues between the Beales and a property developer.

Who will win the pub?

6. Oscar’s past bubbles to the surface

Linda decides to tell Oscar that he has a half-sister. However, his insistence that Max should be told about Annie soon has her wondering whether she’s made a terrible mistake.

While Linda tries to convince Oscar to keep quiet, he’s off having a one-night stand.

The next day, Jack beseeches himself to behave for the sake of Lauren and Peter’s relationship. Oscar offers to babysit while Peter and Lauren go out for a meal.

However, his night in is interrupted by the arrival of old enemy Fat Mike, who threatens him.

Mike runs off when Peter and Lauren arrive, but not before leaving behind another threat…

