The stars who’ve picked sides – and the ones staying silent – as Gregg Wallace and John Torode sacked

Gregg Wallace, John Torode and BBC series MasterChef are currently embroiled in scandal – and famous friends of the two axed presenters appear to be picking sides…

The independent inquiry into Gregg Wallace’s alleged behaviour was published this week. Complaints against him that were upheld included one claim of unwanted touching, 7 allegations of bullying behaviour and 16 reports of Gregg making sexually explicit remarks.

The report also indicated that others involved with the BBC series were part of the inquiry. As a result, John admitted that he is the person in the report that’s been accused of using racist language. This claim was also upheld, although John has said that he “does not believe it happened”.

So, with both of their careers now lying in tatters, which celebrities are backing Gregg and who is showing their support to John? Perhaps more interesting, is the stars who have decided against commenting or hitting that like button on social media entirely…

Team Gregg

It’s a small list topped, of course, by Gregg’s loyal fourth wife Anna. She liked his statement posted on Instagram this week, where he slated the BBC and accused the corporation of leaving him wide open to “trial by media”.

Others hitting the like button included outspoken journalist and broadcaster Dan Wootton and Coronation Street actress Rachel Leskovac.

Back in November, when the accusations were levelled at Gregg, his MasterChef: The Professionals co-host Monica Galetti showed her support. She hit the like button on a post where he thanked his friends and fans for their support.

Team John

John, too, shared a statement to social media this week. Surprisingly, at the time of publishing, his wife Lisa Faulkner hasn’t hit the like button. John has turned his comments off. Since he posted, the BBC has announced John has been axed too.

Celebrities hitting the like button in support of John are Denise Van Outen, Amanda Holden and Strictly Come Dancing pro Nancy Xu.

Staying silent

However, the number of stars staying silent far outweighs those showing their support in public.

John is a regular on This Morning, with Cat Deeley, Ben Shephard and former host Holly Willoughby previously liking his posts. However, they have all skipped past John’s posts. And they haven’t liked Gregg’s either.

John’s wife and TV co-host Lisa Faulkner, too, appears to be trying to stay out of the drama.

Gregg’s MasterChef replacement, food critic and I’m A Celebrity star Grace Dent, has also stayed away from the like button on either post. Gregg’s MasterChef: The Professionals co-host Marcus Wareing, too, has also remained silent.

The end for MasterChef, Gregg and John?

The careers of both of the show’s hosts and the series itself are clearly now in question.

Joseph Hagan, founder of Streamline PR, exclusively told ED! that John’s career “could now be at risk”.

“Although he denies the allegation and says he has no recollection of the incident, the fact that it was upheld in a formal investigation changes things. In the current climate, especially around issues of race and conduct in the workplace, broadcasters and brands are under huge pressure to act decisively,” he said.

Speaking before the news of John’s axe, Joe added: “Allegations of racial language carry serious weight, and even when intent is unclear or denied, the damage to trust and brand safety can linger. Broadcasters and partners may take a step back while assessing the long-term impact.”

