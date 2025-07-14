Following a seven-month investigation, a report has revealed that 45 out of 83 allegations against former MasterChef host Gregg Wallace have been upheld.

The TV chef, 60, made front-page news last year after allegations of inappropriate behaviour and language were made against him. Because of this, Gregg stepped back from his hosting duties on MasterChef. Show bosses at Banijay – the production company behind MasterChef – launched a probe. They hired the law firm Lewis Silkin to conduct the inquiry.

Last week, it was announced that Gregg had been axed from the BBC show. Now, in a new update, many shocking findings have been revealed from the report.

Gregg won’t ever work for the BBC again, a statement has confirmed (Credit: BBC)

Gregg Wallace – 7 shock inquiry report findings

Shockingly, 45 of the allegations, that span the period between 2005 to 2024 and referred to his time on MasterChef, were found to have been upheld. These included:

12 claims that he made inappropriate jokes and innuendos.

16 reports that he made sexually explicit remarks.

2 allegations that he made sexualised comments to or about someone.

1 allegation of unwanted touching.

4 complaints that he made culturally insensitive or racist comments.

3 complaints that Gregg was in a state of undress.

7 allegations of bullying behaviour.

Who came forward?

Most of the complaints related to Gregg’s behaviour happened between 2005 and 2018. This was when Gregg was given a 90-minute dressing down by Kate Phillips. She is the former head of unscripted and is now the BBC’s director of content.

13 women had originally come forward, which led to the review process beginning in December last year. Former Newsnight host Kirsty Wark was one of the women who spoke up.

BBC News reported that 50 women have made complaints about Gregg. The ones that were linked to BBC’s MasterChef were sent to the review team.

‘We have no plans to work with him in future’

Since the report findings, a spokesperson for the BBC has announced they will no longer work with Gregg in the future.

“We welcome the publication of the findings by Lewis Silkin, following the investigation into the conduct of Gregg Wallace. In light of these findings, Banijay UK and the BBC have agreed Mr Wallace’s return to MasterChef is untenable. The BBC has informed Mr Wallace we have no plans to work with him in future,” they shared in a statement.

“The investigation details a substantial number of allegations of inappropriate conduct spanning 19 years. This behaviour falls below the values of the BBC and the expectations we have for anyone who works with or for us.

It continued: “Although the full extent of these issues were not known at the relevant time, opportunities were missed to address this behaviour – both by the production companies running MasterChef and the BBC.”

The BBC accepts “more could and should have been done sooner”.

“We want to thank all those who took part in the investigation, including those who first raised concerns directly with the BBC in November last year. We apologise to everyone who has been impacted by Mr Wallace’s behaviour.”

The BBC announced that Lewis Silkin’s findings include “two further allegations which were upheld, relating to other individuals”.

The corporation said they take “these findings very seriously and we have asked Banijay UK to take action to address these issues, which is underway”. It will be completed as a priority.

Gregg has been replaced on MasterChef – but the show’s future is now up in the air (Credit: BBC)

‘The BBC will not be commenting further at this stage’

The statement added that the BBC “will not be commenting further at this stage”. However, the statement added that it’s “clear we expect the highest standards of respect at work to be upheld on the production”.

The statement continued: “At this stage we are not going to make a final decision on the broadcast of the series that was filmed last year. We know this is disappointing for fans of the show and those who took part and at the appropriate time Banijay UK will consult further with the amateur contestants.

“In April, the BBC published a detailed response to an independent review of workplace culture, which reinforces expectations around behaviour and that we will act more decisively when standards are not met. This also requires all TV production partners to align with the Creative Industries Independent Standards Authority (CIISA) standards.

“We want to reaffirm, there is no place for the abuse of power, unacceptable behaviour or language at the BBC, or shows made for the BBC.”

Gregg Wallace breaks his silence

Following the BBC’s lengthy statement, Gregg has come forward and issued a statement to the PA news agency.

“For eight months, my family and I have lived under a cloud. Trial by media, fuelled by rumour and clickbait. None of the serious allegations against me were upheld,” he said.

“I challenged the remaining issue of unwanted touching but have had to accept a difference in perception, and I am deeply sorry for any distress caused. It was never intended. I’m relieved that the Banijay report fully recognises that my behaviour changed profoundly in 2018.”

Gregg took into account that “some of his humour and language missed the mark” but still “never set out to harm or humiliate”.

“I always tried to bring warmth and support to MasterChef, on screen and off. After nearly 20 years on the show, I now see that certain patterns, shaped by traits I’ve only recently begun to understand, may have been misread. I also accept that more could have been done, by others and by myself, to address concerns earlier,” he continued.

“A late autism diagnosis has helped me understand how I communicate and how I’m perceived. I’m still learning. Banijay have given me great support, and I thank them. But in the end, the BBC left me exposed to trial by media and the damage it leaves in its wake.”

‘This has been brutal’

Gregg thanked those “who’ve shown kindness”, stating: “It mattered.”

“This has been brutal. For a working-class man with a direct manner, modern broadcasting has become a dangerous place. I was the headline this time but I won’t be the last,” he said.

“There will be more casualties if the BBC continues down this path, where protecting its legacy matters more than protecting people. For my part, with full legal support, I will consider my next move.”

Gregg Wallace’s first statement

Last week (July 8), Gregg responded with a full statement after his alleged behaviour was revealed.

“After 21 years of loyal service to the BBC, I cannot sit in silence while my reputation is further damaged to protect others. I have now been cleared by the Silkins report of the most serious and sensational accusations against me,” he said.

“The most damaging claims (including allegations from public figures which have not been upheld) were found to be baseless after a full and forensic six-month investigation.”

Gregg then explained his decision to make a statement. He said: “My decision to go public now is also driven by the fact the BBC News division are intending to platform legally unsafe accusations, including claims which have already been investigated and not upheld by the BBC and found not credible by Silkins.”

“The BBC is no longer producing balanced and impartial public service journalism. This feels to me like BBC News is chasing slanderous clickbait rather than delivering impartial journalism.”

Gregg continued: “To be clear, the Silkins report exonerates me of all the serious allegations which made headlines last year.” He insisted the report “finds me primarily guilty of inappropriate language between 2005 and 2018”.

As he issued an apology, Gregg said he can “recognise that some of my humour and language, at times, was inappropriate. For that I apologise without reservation. But I was never the caricature now being sold for clicks.”

Gregg insisted that nothing was done to ‘investigate’ his disability (Credit: BBC)

‘Nothing was done to investigate my disability’

Gregg alleged that he was “hired by the BBC and MasterChef as the cheeky greengrocer”. He said they wanted a “real person with warmth, character, rough edges and all”.

“For over two decades, that authenticity was part of the brand. Now, in a sanitised world, that same personality is seen as a problem,” he added.

Gregg also hit back at the show for not offering a safe working environment for him.

“My neurodiversity, now formally diagnosed as autism, was suspected and discussed by colleagues across countless seasons of MasterChef. Yet nothing was done to investigate my disability or protect me from what I now realise was a dangerous environment for over 20 years,” he said. “That failure is now being quietly buried.”

As of this writing, Gregg has not said anything further on the matter. ED! contacted his reps for comment.

Read more: Gregg Wallace’s heartbreak over his mum’s death as he reveals she spent her last days ‘witnessing my disgrace’

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know. We want to hear your thoughts!