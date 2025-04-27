Gregg Wallace’s heartbreak over his mum’s death as he reveals she spent her last days ‘witnessing my disgrace’

Gregg Wallace has shared the heartbreaking final days of his mum’s life before her tragic death at the height of his scandal.

Former MasterChef host Gregg, 60, is accused of alleged “inappropriate comments” and questionable conduct in the workplace.

Gregg’s lawyers deny that he engages in behaviour of a sexually harassing nature. However, Gregg has “committed to fully co-operating throughout the process” as the investigation takes place.

And now, in a new interview, Gregg has revealed that his 80-year-old mum was devastated by complaints about his alleged inappropriate behaviour before she died.

Gregg Wallace reveals death of mum

Talking to MailOnline, Gregg shared that his beloved mum Mary Pettman passed away earlier this year after a heart attack. He cremated his mother in March.

Gregg told the publication: “She was always very proud of me. I’m her eldest and, of course, I was on the telly.”

In late last year though, Gregg found himself embroiled in a scandal after being accused of making sexualised jokes and other inappropriate remarks towards women. The alleged comments date back nearly two decades.

And recalling his mother’s “sad’ final days, Gregg shared that she spent them “witnessing my disgrace”.

Gregg on her ‘terribly sad’ final days

Recalling her final days, TV star Gregg explained: “I think it’s terribly sad that in the last days of her life she was reading horrible things about me and witnessing my disgrace.”

The father-of-three added: “Mum was a spiritualist. I was always sceptical but I’m really hoping she was right. I hope she’s up there looking down and sees my recovery.”

Gregg also recalled his late mum phoning him up amid the scandal that even saw Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer describe Gregg’s words as “completely inappropriate and misogynistic.”

The chef said: “Mum phoned and said, ‘Love, what’s going on? The Prime Minister’s talking about you. Who have you upset? Why are they picking on you?'”

Gregg revealed that he told her he had done “something really stupid” and that investigations were in place about his behaviour. He also shared that “more and more people’ were coming forward with complaints about him.

“‘Mum, they’re not all true. I haven’t done these things’. She said, “I don’t believe you have’,” Gregg recalled.

