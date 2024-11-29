Every shock allegation made about Gregg Wallace as he steps down from MasterChef

MasterChef presenter Gregg Wallace has found himself at the centre of controversy as allegations of misconduct have surfaced, leading him to step down from the show.

A host of accusations ranging from inappropriate comments to questionable physical conduct and bullying have come to light.

Here’s an account of every claim made against Gregg Wallace.

MasterChef presenter Gregg Wallace has been accused of misconduct (Credit: Cover Images)

Gregg Wallace allegations

The controversy came to public attention when the BBC launched an independent investigation following complaints from multiple individuals who had worked with Wallace.

The allegations span across various shows he worked on.

According to the BBC, the complaints involve behaviour stretching back to 2005. The broadcaster also said 13 individuals have come forward with accusations.

Gregg Wallace was the host of MasterChef for almost two decades (Credit: BBC)

Inappropriate remarks

One of the most consistent allegations claims Wallace made inappropriate sexual remarks to colleagues and crew members.

A woman who worked on Gregg Wallace’s Big Weekends in 2019 claimed he made “lesbian jokes constantly”. She alleged that he had an unusual fascination with her dating women.

“He was fascinated by the fact I dated women and asked about the logistics of it,” she told BBC News.

She also claimed he openly discussed spanking, domination, and other sexual topics.

Another woman, who worked with Wallace on MasterChef in 2019, alleged that he asked about her boyfriend’s physique, including whether he had “a nice bottom”.

A male crew member from Wallace’s early years on MasterChef in 2005-06 claimed that the host regularly made sexually explicit jokes on set. It’s alleged Wallace asked a female runner if she put her finger up her boyfriend’s bottom.

Gregg Wallace has been married to Anne-Marie Sterpini since 2016 (Credit: SplashNews)

Gregg Wallace latest

The presenter also faces more allegations.

Another woman, who worked with Wallace on Channel 5’s Big Weekends in 2019, claimed he once showed her photos of a woman in her underwear on his phone.

In another alleged incident, she claimed that he invited her to his hotel room to review his outfits for filming. Once inside, he removed his shirt and said: “Let me give you a fashion show.”

Elsewhere, a female worker on Eat Well for Less in 2019 accused Wallace of exiting a bathroom shirtless and asking her to take his coffee order.

He’s also been accused of telling a female worker on Eat Well For Less in 2019 that he wasn’t wearing any boxer shorts under his jeans.

Rod Stewart accused Wallace of ‘humiliating’ his wife Penny Lancaster (Credit: SplashNews)

Celebrities speak out about Gregg Wallace

Even high-profile celebrities have spoken out about Wallace’s alleged behaviour.

Broadcaster and former Celebrity MasterChef contestant Kirsty Wark claimed Wallace told sexually charged jokes during filming in 2011.

“It was completely one-way traffic,” she said, describing the experience as inappropriate and unsettling.

Legendary musician Rod Stewart went on an Instagram rant about Wallace after the allegations were made public. The singer accused Wallace of “humiliating” his wife, Penny Lancaster, during her stint on Celebrity MasterChef in 2021.

In a scathing post, Stewart called Wallace a “tubby, bald-headed, ill-mannered bully”.

TV presenter Ulrika Jonsson claimed that Wallace made a “rape joke” to a female contestant on Celebrity MasterChef in 2017, which left the woman distressed.

Former I’m A Celebrity star Charlotte Crosby, who competed on Celebrity MasterChef earlier this year, added her voice to the criticism. She described Wallace as “extremely unpleasant” during her time on the show.

Gregg Wallace has stepped down from MasterChef and is currently under investigation (Credit: SplashNews)

BBC statement on Gregg Wallace

Wallace’s case has reignited discussions about workplace misconduct in the entertainment industry, following a wave of high-profile scandals.

The BBC reportedly warned Wallace about his behaviour as early as 2018. This came after two women working on the series Impossible Celebrities allegedly filed complaints against him.

The women claimed that Wallace openly discussed his sex life, making them feel uncomfortable.

In October, Wallace said in a statement: “The story that’s hitting the newspapers, this was investigated promptly when it happened six years ago by the BBC. And the outcome of that was that I hadn’t said anything sexual. I’ll need to repeat this again. I didn’t say anything sexual.”

Several organisations, including MasterChef’s production company Banijay UK and Channel 5, which airs Big Weekends, have launched investigations. Banijay UK said Wallace is “committed to fully cooperating”.

Lorraine Heggessey, a former BBC One controller, criticised the industry for treating on-screen talent as “special cases”.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4, she urged broadcasters to hold presenters accountable: “Somehow, we’ve got a culture … of pandering to those who are in front of the camera and letting them get away with the kind of behaviour that other people in teams wouldn’t be allowed to get away with.”

Despite the growing list of allegations, Wallace’s lawyers maintain his innocence.

“It is entirely false that he engages in sexually harassing behaviour,” they emphasised in a statement.

Meanwhile, Wallace himself thanked fans for their support in an Instagram video. “I would like to thank all the people getting in touch, reaching out, and showing their support,” he said, without addressing the allegations directly.

ED! has contacted reps for Gregg Wallace for comment.

