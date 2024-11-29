Rod Stewart lashes out at Gregg Wallace for ‘humiliating’ wife Penny Lancaster on MasterChef

Singer Rod Stewart has called out MasterChef host Gregg Wallace for his alleged behaviour towards his wife Penny Lancaster, who participated on the celebrity version of the show in 2021.

After hosting the show for 19 years, Gregg stepped down from BBC’s MasterChef on Thursday (November 28) following allegations of inappropriate sexual comments from 13 people who have worked with him over the years.

An investigation is taking place and Gregg has “committed to fully co-operating throughout the process”.

His lawyers denied that he engages in behaviour of a sexually harassing nature. After his exit, Gregg thanked people for their support in an Instagram video upload.

Penny’s rock star husband Rod Stewart, however, had less than kind words to say on the matter.

Rod lashed out at Gregg over how he allegedly treated his wife on Celebrity MasterChef (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Rod Stewart hits out at Gregg Wallace

“So Greg Wallace gets fired from MasterChef. Good riddance Wallace…” he wrote in an Instagram post.

“You humiliated my wife when she was on the show, but you had that bit cut out didn’t you?”

He went on to call the TV star “tubby, bald-headed” and claimed he was an “ill-mannered bully”.

Rod concluded: “Karma got ya. Sir Rod Stewart.”

Gregg Wallace and Penny Lancaster on MasterChef

The topic of Gregg’s alleged treatment of Penny on MasterChef is now at the centre of discussions. It’s unclear what incident Rod was allegedly referring to in his post. However, clips from the aired episodes have started to resurface.

In one clip, Penny was left looking embarrassed after cooking fried calamari and tartare sauce. However, while making her dish, she appeared confident. She said: “I’m doing surprisingly well compared to what I imagined how I’d be doing. I don’t want to slip up now.”

When she plated her up her dish, she admitted that the tartare sauce “doesn’t look like the tartare sauce I’d normally have”.

As a result, Gregg told her she had “used whole eggs instead of egg yolks”. Fellow judge John Torode chimed in and said: “What I’ve got in there is a raw egg/oil milkshake. Unfortunately, I can’t eat that.”

Gregg didn’t seem impressed with Penny on MasterChef (Credit: BBC)

Penny ‘doesn’t cook for Rod’

In another resurfaced clip, Gregg asked Penny who did the cooking at home.

Replying to his answer, Penny stated that when she first met Rod 20 years prior, he had a chef that cooked everything for him. Immediately, Gregg responded by raising his eyebrows and opening his mouth to convey a shocked expression.

“There wasn’t need for me in the kitchen, thank God. [He] likes a fine dining every evening, three course dinner, candles. It’s kind of out of my league,” she continued.

Penny admitted she cooks for her two sons, but outside of that, her experience in the kitchen is limited.

Appearing disappointed in her answer, Gregg pulled an unsatisfied expression.

Penny was accused of causing a ‘serious’ delay (Credit: BBC)

Penny sent home for ‘serious’ delay

During her elimination episode, Penny served up a butternut squash ravioli and impressed that week’s guest judges — Phil Vickery, Andi Peters, and Craig Revel Horwood.

Hoping she would secure a spot in the semi-finals, Penny was sent home for running over time.

“Mate, we can’t be 10 minutes late,” Gregg told Penny, referring to her delay as a “serious” matter.

In response, Penny hit back, expressing: “Well, we’re going to have to be otherwise I won’t have a dish.”

Having none of it, she was sent packing after hosts Gregg and John said her time on the show was over. Visibly emotional, Penny admitted it would have been “incredible to get through to the semi-finals but it wasn’t meant to be”.

‘Penny won’t be releasing a statement or doing any media interviews’

Following Rod’s passionate Instagram post to Gregg, an inside source close to Loose Women star Penny has insisted she won’t be speaking out on the matter.

“Penny won’t be releasing a statement or doing any media interviews on the matter because Rod’s quote says it all, but if she is approached as part of Banijay’s probe, then she will fully co-operate,” they told The Sun.

“She would be more than happy to talk about her experience with those investigating the matter.”

