As Sophie and Rosie are mentioned by Sally, here’s how their return to Coronation Street looks unlikely

Sally told Joanie Michaelis about her daughters Sophie and Rosie tonight (Monday, July 14) in Coronation Street, but could the sisters return?

In tonight’s episode, Sally led Joanie to the Underworld roof in a bid to stop her father Mick Michaelis from finding her.

But, when Mick did find them, he eventually agreed that Joanie deserved better than him.

Tonight, Sally helped Joanie prep for her taster day at Weatherfield High and let her wear some of Sophie’s old shoes.

However, Joanie started to get emotional when Jake, Lily and Hope started speaking about her criminal mum and dad.

Sally then picked Joanie up and took her on a tour of the factory while she waited for Tim to collect her, but that’s when Mick entered Underworld to search for his daughter.

Sally led Joanie to the factory roof in an attempt to hide from the villain who’d just broken out of prison.

On the roof, Sally started talking about Sophie and Rosie Webster and how she wasn’t in touch with them as much as she would’ve liked. She missed having children in her home.

She then said that Sophie struggled growing up more than she knew, with Joanie’s quiet nature reminding Sally of her.

Mick then approached the pair on the roof, with Joanie begging Mick not to hurt Sally.

Mick Michaelis then realised that he couldn’t give Joanie the best chance at life and accepted Sally looking after her, before being carted off by the police.

Sophie and Rosie Coronation Street return hopes dashed

Despite fans often calling for Sophie and Rosie to return to the cobbles, this now looks unlikely as Sally and Tim look into fostering.

They’re also looking after Joanie and Shanice which means that their house will be rather full. And, tonight Sally admitted that her daughters had both got their own separate lives now and didn’t need her as much.

Recently, a source revealed that Helen Flanagan had expressed her desire to return to the soap but unfortunately a Rosie return wouldn’t tie in with current storylines.

Back in April, a source close to the star told The Sun: “Helen recently spoke to a top Corrie producer about the possibility of coming back, but her character wouldn’t currently feed into any plots that are playing out.”

But, never say never!

