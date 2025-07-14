Roman Kemp in hot water after angry neighbour complains about Celebrity Goggebox filming

Roman Kemp has recalled a rather tense encounter with a neighbour who was unhappy with him filming Celebrity Gogglebox at his flat.

The presenter joined the Channel 4 show back in 2019, alongside his father Martin Kemp. When they first started, the father-and-son duo filmed at Roman’s flat.

However, one of his neighbours was furious with what was going on. So much so, that they even “demanded” cash after filming started…

The pair joined the show in 2019 (Credit: Channel 4)

Roman Kemp on filming Gogglebox with dad Martin

On a recent episode of Roman Kemp’s You About? podcast with Tom Grennan, Roman spoke about his irate neighbour who was left livid by him filming Celebrity Gogglebox.

They demanded payment due to ear and sound assault.

“We shot it at my flat for a long time in the beginning. I used to have a neighbour downstairs, that person would try and delay filming to another level, just hated the fact that, it was my property, but hated the fact that stuff was going on,” Roman shared.

He then claimed the angry neighbour even went and got a guitar and an amplifier to try and interrupt the filming of Celebrity Gogglebox.

The presenter’s neighbour was not happy (Credit: Channel 4)

Roman’s angry neighbour

Roman explained: “We weren’t even loud but they just didn’t like the fact there was television around it. They would buy a guitar and an amp and just be playing it as loud as possible during filming.

“They even went to Studio Lambert, who are the production company. This neighbour of mine walked to Channel 4 and demanded to see Mr Lambert because they demanded payment due to ear and sound assault.”

Following the drama, Martin and Roman started filming at a specially selected “show home”. Martin later agreed to film at an annexe at his Hertfordshire property, with the production team “staying in a van” outside his residence.

Roman said: “My parents live in a really nice place where they have like a second home thing, like an annexe, to the right of the house that has a living room and a TV.

“My dad was like: ‘Okay, look, you can shoot the show here, but everyone’s got to wait outside in a van.’ So they’re all outside in the van, they wire all the cables, and my dad’s like: ‘You’re not coming in for lunch, you’re having your lunch in the van or outside, or whatever.'”

Read more: Roman Kemp fires back after he’s trolled over his ‘weird’ appearance by Alan Sugar

So, what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.