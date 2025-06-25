Roman Kemp was on the receiving end of some trolling by none other than Lord Alan Sugar last night (Tuesday, June 24).

However, The One Show star was quick to cheekily hit back at the 78-year-old Apprentice boss.

Roman was on The One Show last night (Credit: BBC)

Roman Kemp trolled by Lord Alan Sugar

Last night saw Alan make a cutting remark about Roman Kemp’s appearance.

The 32 year old was presenting The One Show alongside Alex Jones when Lord Sugar made his tweet.

“What a weird haircut Roman Kemp has,” he remarked in a tweet to his 4.9 million followers. “I know I am a bit old and out of touch with some things, but what is it,” he then added.

Roman appeared to be rocking a mullet during yesterday’s show, something he’s been mocked for previously.

Roman took Alan’s tweet in good humour, responding with: “Everyone… we’ve peaked.”

“Look at you upsetting people with the hair on your head. You should be ashamed,” one follower jokingly replied to Roman.

Some of Roman’s followers also felt the need to defend the star.

Lord Sugar took a pop at Roman (Credit: BBC)

‘You should be ashamed’

Taking to the replies, Roman’s followers took aim at Lord Sugar.

“Far better than yours has been – yes you are out of touch,” one fan told The Apprentice star.

“To be fair mate, you’ve has this fluffy thing going on for years,” another said.

“Alan, with respect, you have about two haircuts left,” a third joked.

Roman took Alan Sugar’s jibes in his stride (Credit: ITV)

Roman and Alan Sugar’s funny exchange

Roman then replied to Alan’s tweet, writing: “I’ve no idea on the true name Lord Sugar, please feel free to suggest one.”

Lord Sugar was quick to respond. “Dead beaver Davy Crockett,” he said.

Quote-tweeting Lord Sugar’s tweet, Roman wrote: “Here’s what to ask for at the barbers lads.”

He then posted a meme of a man having his hair done “What Roman Kemp has please,” the man getting his haircut can be seen saying.

“Dead beaver Davy Crockett?” the barber then replies.

“No, I’m creasing,” one follower tweeted. “You’re loving this,” another said.

“Dude hahahaha,” a third wrote.

